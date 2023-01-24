 large image

How to check if Android 13 is available for your Xperia phone

Lewis Painter

Here’s how you can quickly and easily check if the big Android 13 update is available for your Sony smartphone.

Even if you don’t own one of the lates Sony phones, like the Xperia 1 IV, you might be surprised to see an Android 13 update waiting for you, bringing with it a whole host of new smart features, improved security chops and more.

It’s worth keeping an eye out for new updates as they can vastly improve your smartphone experience.

Read on to find out how to upgrade your Sony Xperia to the latest version of Google’s Android software.

What you’ll need: 

  • An eligible Sony smartphone
  • An active internet connection

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap System
  • Tap Software update
  • Tap Update if there’s an Android 13 update available

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    On your Sony Xperia smartphone, open the Settings app (it looks a bit like a mechanical cog)The Settings app on an Xperia smartphone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap System

    Scroll to the bottom of the Settings app and tap the System menuThe System menu in the Settings app

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Software update

    From within the System menu, tap Software updateThe Software update menu in the Settings app

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Update if there’s an update available

    If there is an update available for your Xperia device — Android 13 or not — it’ll be displayed in this menu. If there is a new version of Android available, tap Update to download and install the update. The Xperia software update menu in the Settings app

Troubleshooting

Which Xperia smartphones are eligible for the Android 13 update?

As confirmed by Sony, this year’s Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV are getting the update alongside the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, Xperia Pro-I and the mid-range Xperia 10 IV, though rollout is a little slow.

Why isn’t the Android 13 update available on my Xperia?

If you’ve got an eligible Xperia smartphone and you can’t see the Android 13 update, it’s likely because Sony has yet to push the update to your smartphone (as is the case with most Android 13 manufacturers). Check back regularly and you might find the update waiting for you.

