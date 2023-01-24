How to check if Android 13 is available for your Xperia phone

Here’s how you can quickly and easily check if the big Android 13 update is available for your Sony smartphone.

Even if you don’t own one of the lates Sony phones, like the Xperia 1 IV, you might be surprised to see an Android 13 update waiting for you, bringing with it a whole host of new smart features, improved security chops and more.

It’s worth keeping an eye out for new updates as they can vastly improve your smartphone experience.

Read on to find out how to upgrade your Sony Xperia to the latest version of Google’s Android software.

What you’ll need:

An eligible Sony smartphone

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap System

Tap Software update

Tap Update if there’s an Android 13 update available