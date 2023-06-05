How to change your username in Windows 11
If you need to change your username in Windows 11, keep reading, as the process is surprisingly easy.
Windows 11 is the latest version of the Windows platform and has launched a wealth of new features to the operating system. Whether you’ve been using Windows machines for a long time or are just being introduced to the OS now, you will want to make sure that your username is correct.
You may have been using the same username for a couple of years or the one you recently set has a typo. Either way, changing your username in Windows 11 is thankfully easy and only takes a couple of minutes.
Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to change your username in Windows 11.
What you’ll need:
- A Windows 11 account
The Short Version
- Go to Control Panel
- Click on User Accounts
- Click on User Accounts again
- Go to Change your account name
- Enter the new name
- Click Change Name
Step
1
Go to Control Panel
Use the Windows search bar to search for the Control Panel app. Click on it once it comes up.
Step
2
Click on User Accounts
From the menu presented, click on the heading called User Accounts.
Step
3
Click on User Accounts again
Click on the heading called User Accounts again to continue.
Step
4
Go to Change your account name
There will be several sub-headings presented. Click on the sub-heading called ‘Change your account name’.
Step
5
Enter the new name
Type in the new username you want on your Windows 11 account.
Step
6
Click Change Name
Once you have typed in the new name and you are happy with it, click on Change Name.
Troubleshooting
You can change your name in Windows 11 as many times as needed, there is no limit.