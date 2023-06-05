Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your username in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you need to change your username in Windows 11, keep reading, as the process is surprisingly easy.

Windows 11 is the latest version of the Windows platform and has launched a wealth of new features to the operating system. Whether you’ve been using Windows machines for a long time or are just being introduced to the OS now, you will want to make sure that your username is correct.

You may have been using the same username for a couple of years or the one you recently set has a typo. Either way, changing your username in Windows 11 is thankfully easy and only takes a couple of minutes.

Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to change your username in Windows 11.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Control Panel
  • Click on User Accounts
  • Click on User Accounts again
  • Go to Change your account name
  • Enter the new name
  • Click Change Name
£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data

£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data

The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, especially for the price. Now you can get it for an incredible price that includes 100GB of data on the Three network for just £30 per month, making it even more affordable. If you’re a keen mobile photographer, it’s an ideal handset for you.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • 100GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and no upfront cost
  • £30 per month
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Control Panel

    Use the Windows search bar to search for the Control Panel app. Click on it once it comes up. Control panel on Windows 11

  2. Step
    2

    Click on User Accounts

    From the menu presented, click on the heading called User Accounts. Click on User Account

  3. Step
    3

    Click on User Accounts again

    Click on the heading called User Accounts again to continue. Click on User Account again

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Change your account name

    There will be several sub-headings presented. Click on the sub-heading called ‘Change your account name’. Change your account name

  5. Step
    5

    Enter the new name

    Type in the new username you want on your Windows 11 account. Type in new name

  6. Step
    6

    Click Change Name

    Once you have typed in the new name and you are happy with it, click on Change Name. Confirm your new name

Troubleshooting

How many times can I change my Windows 11 username?

You can change your name in Windows 11 as many times as needed, there is no limit.

You might like…

How to delete all your data from ChatGPT

How to delete all your data from ChatGPT

Adam Speight 6 days ago
How to delete your ChatGPT account

How to delete your ChatGPT account

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to turn on private browsing in Microsoft Edge

How to turn on private browsing in Microsoft Edge

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to check your PC specs

How to check your PC specs

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.