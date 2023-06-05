If you need to change your username in Windows 11, keep reading, as the process is surprisingly easy.

Windows 11 is the latest version of the Windows platform and has launched a wealth of new features to the operating system. Whether you’ve been using Windows machines for a long time or are just being introduced to the OS now, you will want to make sure that your username is correct.

You may have been using the same username for a couple of years or the one you recently set has a typo. Either way, changing your username in Windows 11 is thankfully easy and only takes a couple of minutes.

Read on to find our simple step-by-step guide on how to change your username in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 account

The Short Version

Go to Control Panel

Click on User Accounts

Click on User Accounts again

Go to Change your account name

Enter the new name

Click Change Name

