 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your ringtone on iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to change the ringtone on your iPhone.

The iPhone comes with the same default ringtone that we are likely all familiar with. However, what everyone may not know is that you have the ability to change your ringtone, making it possible to give your phone a little more personality.

Keep reading to find out how you can change your iPhone ringtone in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Find and open your Settings app
  • Click on the Sounds and Haptics button
  • Click on Ringtone
  • Choose a new ringtone to hear it
  • Select it

  1. Step
    1

    Find and open your Settings app

    Open your iPhone and find your Settings app. It is mostly grey and looks like several cogs.Click on the settings app in your iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Sounds and Haptics button

    Once in the Settings app, click on the button that says Sounds and Haptics.Find the sounds button in your settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Ringtone

    Click on the button that says Ringtone to continue. Click on the ringtone button to continue

  4. Step
    4

    Choose a new ringtone to hear it

    You can scroll down and select all of the ringtones to see what they sound like. Feel free to click on as many as you want to see which one you like most.click on the different tones to see which you prefer

  5. Step
    5

    Select it

    Once you have found the ringtone that you like best, click on it for a final time. Your chosen ringtone will have a blue tick next to it. Select your favourite and leave the app

FAQs

How many ringtones are there on the iPhone?

As of writing this article for iPhones running on iOS 15, there are 29 different ringtones to choose from. They are all free and can all be accessed in the Ringtone settings in Sound and Haptics.

Can I add custom ringtones to certain contacts?

Yes, you can set your iPhone to use certain ringtones with specific contacts, which can be useful for users who need to differentiate their contacts with ease.

Can I create my own custom ringtone?

Yes, you can create your own ringtone for your iPhone outside of the 29 ringtones that are already included. However, this cannot be done in the Settings app and will require the user to create their own audio file and save it to their handset.

You might like…

What is a True Tone display?

What is a True Tone display?

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
Can you overclock a MacBook Pro?

Can you overclock a MacBook Pro?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to pair an Apple Watch

How to pair an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to unpair an Apple Watch

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to unlock an Apple Watch

How to unlock an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to find your Apple Watch

How to find your Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.