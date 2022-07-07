How to change your ringtone on iPhone

Here is the simplest way to change the ringtone on your iPhone.

The iPhone comes with the same default ringtone that we are likely all familiar with. However, what everyone may not know is that you have the ability to change your ringtone, making it possible to give your phone a little more personality.

Keep reading to find out how you can change your iPhone ringtone in just a few simple steps.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running on iOS 15

The Short Version

Find and open your Settings app

Click on the Sounds and Haptics button

Click on Ringtone

Choose a new ringtone to hear it

Select it