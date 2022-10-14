How to change your Netflix plan

Here is the easiest way to change your Netflix plan.

Netflix has recently introduced a new plan for users, costing £4.99 a month and coming with advertisements. This affordable option will not be replacing the standard £6.99 plan, becoming an additional option instead. It will include up to five minutes of adverts per hour, with them popping up before and during shows and movies.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the most affordable plan that Netflix has on offer, or upgrading to the most expensive option on the market – which includes Ultra HD content and the ability to use up to four devices at once – then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be running through the process in just a few steps.

What you’ll need:

A Netflix account

A laptop/tablet that has access to your account

The Short Version

Click on your Netflix Profile

Click on your Profile picture

Tap Account

Click on Change Plan

Choose your new plan

Press Continue

Press Confirm Changes