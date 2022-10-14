 large image

How to change your Netflix plan

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to change your Netflix plan.

Netflix has recently introduced a new plan for users, costing £4.99 a month and coming with advertisements. This affordable option will not be replacing the standard £6.99 plan, becoming an additional option instead. It will include up to five minutes of adverts per hour, with them popping up before and during shows and movies.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the most affordable plan that Netflix has on offer, or upgrading to the most expensive option on the market – which includes Ultra HD content and the ability to use up to four devices at once – then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be running through the process in just a few steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Netflix account
  • A laptop/tablet that has access to your account

The Short Version 

  • Click on your Netflix Profile
  • Click on your Profile picture
  • Tap Account
  • Click on Change Plan
  • Choose your new plan
  • Press Continue
  • Press Confirm Changes

  1. Step
    1

    Click on your Netflix Profile

    Log into your Netflix account and click on your Netflix profile. This can be done via any profile on a Netflix account other than the Kids account. Netflix account pages

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Profile Picture

    In the top-right corner there will be your profile picture, click on it to bring up a drop-down menu. Netflix account page

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Account

    From the drop-down menu click on Account. Netflix Account button

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Change Plan

    You will be sent to a new page. Click on the button called Change Plan on the right-hand side of the screen. Account details Netflix

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your new plan

    You will be presented with the three plans that Netflix has. Choose a new plan.

    From 3rd November 2022 onwards, you’ll also have the option for the new Basic with Ads plan.

    Change the Netflix plan

  6. Step
    6

    Press Continue

    Once you are happy with your new plan, click on the small blue Continue button.The Confirm button on Netflix plans

  7. Step
    7

    Press Confirm Changes

    If you are happy with your plan, click on the Confirm Changes button. Confirm changes Netflix

Troubleshooting

How many Netflix plans are there?

There are three different plans available on Netflix, all coming in at different price points and different features. An additional fourth plan will arrive in November 2022.

Does Netflix have a plan that includes ads?

Yes, the company will be introducing a plan that costs £4.99 and includes ads before and during the show/movie.

