How to change your email on NordVPN

If you want to move your NordVPN account over to a different email address, the process is surprisingly simple.

NordVPN is a VPN that comes with a lot of handy features, such as Dark Web Monitor and Threat Protection, all to ensure that you’re staying safe while browsing the web. However, even the smartest VPN can’t stop human error, which is why we’re going to run through how to change the email linked to your NordVPN account.

There is no need to fret if you’ve been locked out of your email, as NordVPN will make sure to switch over the email for any other services you use, such as NordLocker or NordPass.

If you already have a subscription, then make sure you keep reading to find out how to change your email address on NordVPN.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Visit this webpage
  • State what changes you want to make
  • Enter the email associated with your NordVPN account
  • Enter the amount paid, method of payment and last payment date for your membership
  • Enter the new email address you want to use
  • Specify if you also have a NordLocker or NordPass account
  • Click Send

  1. Step
    1

    Visit this webpage

    Follow the highlighted link to the relevant NordVPN webpage. Visit this webpage

  2. Step
    2

    State what changes you want to make

    State what changes you are looking to make, eg request to change your email. Enter your information

  3. Step
    3

    Enter the email associated with your NordVPN account

    Enter the email address you are currently using with your NordVPN account. If you are unable to access that email address, enter a contact email address in the box below. Enter payment details

  4. Step
    4

    Enter the amount paid, method of payment and last payment date for your membership

    Fill in the boxes relating to your payment. If you have access to the last invoice for your account, we recommend that you include it as well.Enter your payment information

  5. Step
    5

    Enter the new email address you want to use

    Enter a new email address that NordVPN can use to contact you. Enter your new email

  6. Step
    6

    Specify if you also have a NordLocker or NordPass account

    Specify if you have a NordLocker and NordPass account linked to your NordVPN account. If you do, the associated email for those accounts will also be changed to your new email. Send off the form

  7. Step
    7

    Click Send

    Send off your form once you are happy that you have included all of the relevant information. You can add more information to the description box at the bottom of the form if needed. NordVPN should contact you through email within a few days in regard to your query. Click to send the form off

Troubleshooting

Can I add multiple emails to my NordVPN account?

Yes, you can have more than one email associated with your NordVPN account.

Can I have multiple NordVPN accounts?

Yes, you can create more than one account using different email addresses.

