How to change your email on NordVPN

If you want to move your NordVPN account over to a different email address, the process is surprisingly simple.

NordVPN is a VPN that comes with a lot of handy features, such as Dark Web Monitor and Threat Protection, all to ensure that you’re staying safe while browsing the web. However, even the smartest VPN can’t stop human error, which is why we’re going to run through how to change the email linked to your NordVPN account.

There is no need to fret if you’ve been locked out of your email, as NordVPN will make sure to switch over the email for any other services you use, such as NordLocker or NordPass.

If you already have a subscription, then make sure you keep reading to find out how to change your email address on NordVPN.

What you’ll need:

A NordVPN membership

The Short Version

Visit this webpage

State what changes you want to make

Enter the email associated with your NordVPN account

Enter the amount paid, method of payment and last payment date for your membership

Enter the new email address you want to use

Specify if you also have a NordLocker or NordPass account

Click Send