How to change your Apple Watch passcode

Adding a password to your Apple Watch can be an easy way to protect your information and data from prying eyes.

But if you know your password has been compromised, or think it’s time for something new, you will need to know the best way to go about changing it.

We’re here to tell you the easiest way to change your Apple Watch passcode so you can be rest assured that your data is safe. Keep reading to find out how you can change your password in just a few simple steps.

What we used

We used an Apple Watch 6 running watchOS 8

The Short Version

Open your Apple Watch

Find the Settings app

Click on Settings

Scroll down to Passcode

Click Passcode

Tap Change Passcode

Enter your current passcode

Enter your new passcode

Enter your new passcode again

Wait for the screen to load