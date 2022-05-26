How to change your Apple Watch face

Looking to customise your Apple Watch face but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to change the face on your Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch line is one of the most popular smartwatches available, coming in as the perfect companion to anyone with an iPhone.

And one of the best things about the Apple Watch is how personalised you can make it, with the ability to swap out your wrist strap, get different coloured casings and, of course, change out your watch faces.

Changing up your watch face is a lot simpler than you think and can be done in a few simple steps. Keep reading to find out how you can change your Apple Watch face.

The Short Version

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Click on Face Gallery

Click on a new face that you like

Click Add

Click back on your chosen watch face

Scroll down

Press Set as current Watch Face

1 Open up the Watch app on your iPhone Open up the Watch app on the iPhone that your Apple Watch is paired with to start the process. Step

2 Click on Face Gallery Click on the Face Gallery button, it is the middle button on the menu situated at the bottom of the screen. Step

3 Click on a new face that you like Press on whichever clock face you like most. There are multiple options and you can scroll down to find different clock faces. Step

4 Click Add Once you have picked the watch face that you like, you will be taken to a new page. Click on the button that says Add to add this watch face to your gallery. Step

5 Click back on your chosen watch face When you click Add, you will be taken back to the page you started on. Click back on the new watch face to continue the process. Step

6 Scroll down After you have clicked on the new watch face you will be taken to a new page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Step

7 Press Set as current Watch Face Once you have scrolled down to the bottom of the page, choose the button that says Set as current Watch Face to finish the process.