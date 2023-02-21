How to change the video resolution on Sky Stream

Sky’s first streaming device the Steam box is one of the brand’s best products, giving you the Sky Glass experience without having to buy a whole new set.

Sky Stream is capable of outputting at resolutions up to 2160p, and in this guide we’ll run through the simple process on how you can tweak the resolution to one that’ll best suit the television you have.

If you’ve spent big on a 4K television, then you’ll want Sky Stream to output at the best quality – but it’s also important to lower the resolution if you have a 1080p or 720p capable set.

What you’ll need:

Sky Stream

The Short Version

Turn on your Sky Stream box

Scroll all the way down to Settings

Click Picture and sound

Click Picture

Click Picture resolution

Choose your desired resolution