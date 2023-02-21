 large image

How to change the video resolution on Sky Stream

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Sky’s first streaming device the Steam box is one of the brand’s best products, giving you the Sky Glass experience without having to buy a whole new set.

Sky Stream is capable of outputting at resolutions up to 2160p, and in this guide we’ll run through the simple process on how you can tweak the resolution to one that’ll best suit the television you have.

If you’ve spent big on a 4K television, then you’ll want Sky Stream to output at the best quality – but it’s also important to lower the resolution if you have a 1080p or 720p capable set.

What you’ll need: 

  • Sky Stream

The Short Version 

  • Turn on your Sky Stream box
  • Scroll all the way down to Settings
  • Click Picture and sound
  • Click Picture
  • Click Picture resolution
  • Choose your desired resolution

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your Sky Stream box

    To begin, make sure your Sky Stream box is turned on and you’re looking at the main homepage screen.sky stream home screen step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll all the way down to Settings

    With the remote, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the homepage until you see the Settings option. Click it.sky stream settings step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Click Picture and sound

    Next, click on the option labelled Picture and sound.picture and sound step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Click Picture resolution

    Once you’re in the Picture section, select the Picture resolution setting.

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your desired resolution

    A selection of available resolutions should now display, select the one you want. If you have a 4K TV, go with the highest 2160p option to get the best image.choose your resolution

Troubleshooting

Which resolutions does the Sky Stream support?

Sky Stream supports the following resolutions: 576p, 720p, 1080i (HD), 1080p (HD), 2160p (UHD).

Can you watch 4K content on Sky Stream?

Apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus support 4K streaming – while Sky content can always be streamed at high resolutions if you are subscribed to the UHD pack add-on.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

