How to change the straps on a Pixel Watch
If you want to wrap a new strap around your wrist for your Pixel Watch, just follow the steps in the guide below.
Changing your Pixel Watch’s wristband can be a fiddly business if you’re not familiar with the procedure. With the help of this guide, you should be able to change it over in just a few seconds, as you master the knack of detaching and then attaching whichever band happens to suit your fancy.
What you’ll need:
- A Pixel Watch
- A compatible strap
The Short Version
- To detach the strap, first press on the Band Secure button
- Then slide the strap off in the same direction as this button
- With the new strap, press one edge against the band secure button
- Now slide the band into place
Step
1
To detach the strap, first press on the band secure button
In order to remove one of the straps, you must press on the Band Secure button. This is a small and subtle panel that you’ll find on one side of each of the two straps on your watch. You’ll need to press this down with one fingernail.
Step
2
Then slide the strap off in the same direction as this button
Now that the Band Secure button is pressed down, the strap has been released. You just need to slide it off in the same direction as the button in order to separate it from the watch.
Step
3
With the new strap, press one edge against the band secure button
When you’re looking to attach a new strap, you need to position it almost exactly where it should clip in – except slightly to one side, pressing on the Band Secure button once again. Press it down so that the watch is ready to receive the new band.
Step
4
Now slide the band into place
Now you need to slide the band in the opposite direction to the Band Release button. You should feel it click snugly into place once this has been done.
Troubleshooting
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to change your watch strap. For example, your current strap may be damaged, or you may just want to rock a different look.
Watches can have very different methods of attaching bands, so don’t take it for granted that this would work for yours, and instead look for a guide that addresses the same watch that you have.