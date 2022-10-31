How to change the straps on a Pixel Watch

If you want to wrap a new strap around your wrist for your Pixel Watch, just follow the steps in the guide below.

Changing your Pixel Watch’s wristband can be a fiddly business if you’re not familiar with the procedure. With the help of this guide, you should be able to change it over in just a few seconds, as you master the knack of detaching and then attaching whichever band happens to suit your fancy.

What you’ll need:

A Pixel Watch

A compatible strap

The Short Version

To detach the strap, first press on the Band Secure button

Then slide the strap off in the same direction as this button

With the new strap, press one edge against the band secure button

Now slide the band into place