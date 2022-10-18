 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the screen resolution on the Pixel 7 Pro

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can change the screen resolution on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google recently updated its Pixel line of phones with the latest Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Not only are they a refresh for the series in terms of design and specs, but Google has made sure to add some new features, too.

Unlike its predecessor, you have the option of changing the screen resolution on the Pixel 7 Pro, which will give users more control over how they view content on their devices. The screen itself has also been updated, coming with up to 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content, making it easier for users to use their device in bright environments.

If you’re interested in learning how to change the screen resolution on your Pixel 7 Pro, make sure you read on, as we will be explaining it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Click Display
  3. Tap Screen Resolution
  4. Choose which resolution you prefer

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Unlock your device and go to Settings.Settings page on pixel

  2. Step
    2

    Click Display

    From the options presented in the Settings menu, click Display.The display button on Pixel

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Screen Resolution

    Click on the button called Screen Resolution.Screen resolution button on Pixel

  4. Step
    4

    Choose which resolution you prefer

    You have the choice between two resolutions, either 1080p FHD+ or 1440p QHD+. Be aware that choosing the higher resolution option will likely result in your battery draining faster. Resolution choices on Pixel

Troubleshooting

How many resolution choices are there for the Pixel 7 Pro?

There are two different choices when it comes to resolution; High resolution (1080p) or Full resolution (1440p).

Can you change the screen resolution on the Pixel 6 Pro?

A mod was introduced that allowed the Pixel 6 Pro to have an adjustable screen resolution. However, this feature was not available at launch.

You might like…

How to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7

How to set up Face Unlock on the Pixel 7

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to turn on snore detection on the Pixel 7

How to turn on snore detection on the Pixel 7

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is Chrome OS?

What is Chrome OS?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to delete a YouTube video

How to delete a YouTube video

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to enable 2FA on Google account

How to enable 2FA on Google account

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
How to make a Google account

How to make a Google account

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.