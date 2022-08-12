How to change the language on your iPhone

If you want to change your iPhone’s language, then just follow our simple and clear guide in order to switch it up.

There are a couple of reasons you might want to change the system language of your iPhone. For one thing, it might be set to the wrong language, making all the text a complete mystery to you. For another, you might speak more than one language and would like to put the phone into a different one. This guide shows you, step by step, how you can change your iPhone’s language, whatever your reason or need.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to General

Tap on Language and Region

Choose iPhone Language

Tap on your language from the list

Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This one has an icon that looks like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll down to General Once you’re into the Settings menu, scroll down until you see General, and tap on it. Step

3 Tap on Language and Region Now, tap on the Language and Region option in this menu. Step

4 Choose iPhone Language Tap on iPhone Language. Step

5 Select your language from the list, and confirm Now a list should appear, giving you the option to choose a different language for your iPhone. Select he language you’d prefer, and confirm your choice.