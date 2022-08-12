 large image

How to change the language on your iPhone

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to change your iPhone’s language, then just follow our simple and clear guide in order to switch it up.

There are a couple of reasons you might want to change the system language of your iPhone. For one thing, it might be set to the wrong language, making all the text a complete mystery to you. For another, you might speak more than one language and would like to put the phone into a different one. This guide shows you, step by step, how you can change your iPhone’s language, whatever your reason or need.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Scroll down to General
  • Tap on Language and Region
  • Choose iPhone Language
  • Tap on your language from the list

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This one has an icon that looks like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to General

    Once you’re into the Settings menu, scroll down until you see General, and tap on it.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Language and Region

    Now, tap on the Language and Region option in this menu.

  4. Step
    4

    Choose iPhone Language

    Tap on iPhone Language.

  5. Step
    5

    Select your language from the list, and confirm

    Now a list should appear, giving you the option to choose a different language for your iPhone. Select he language you’d prefer, and confirm your choice.

FAQs

How can I change the language back again?

Simply follow the steps of this guide, but choose your original language at the last step.

Why would you change your iPhone’s language?

You might change your iPhone’s language if it is set to one that you can’t understand fully, or if you want to switch it to a different language that you can speak or are learning to speak.

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.
author icon

