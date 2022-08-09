If you want to change the language on your Android phone, then here is how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

The most pressing reason you want to change your phone’s language is if it is stuck on a language which you don’t speak – rather an emergency! But otherwise, you might want to set it to a language that you’re learning, in order to immerse yourself in it.

What we used

We used the Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can use any Android phone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to General Management, or System

Tap Language

Select Add Language

Choose the language you want to add

Set this language as the default

How to change the language on an Android phone: Step-by-step Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open up your phone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll down to General Management, or System Inside the Settings app, scroll down to General Management. This stage may be a little different depending on your user interface, so you might need to tap on System instead. Step

3 Tap Language Now tap on Language to tweak the settings. Step

4 Select Add Language Tap on Add Language so that you can change the system’s language. Step

5 Choose the language you want to add A dropdown list will appear, and so you need to tap on the language to which you’d like to change the system. Step

6 Set this language as the default Now choose to make this language your default, so that all the system will be in this language.