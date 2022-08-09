 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the language on an Android phone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to change the language on your Android phone, then here is how you can do it in just a few simple steps.

The most pressing reason you want to change your phone’s language is if it is stuck on a language which you don’t speak – rather an emergency! But otherwise, you might want to set it to a language that you’re learning, in order to immerse yourself in it.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Scroll down to General Management, or System
  • Tap Language
  • Select Add Language
  • Choose the language you want to add
  • Set this language as the default

How to change the language on an Android phone: Step-by-step

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open up your phone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to General Management, or System

    Inside the Settings app, scroll down to General Management. This stage may be a little different depending on your user interface, so you might need to tap on System instead.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Language

    Now tap on Language to tweak the settings.

  4. Step
    4

    Select Add Language

    Tap on Add Language so that you can change the system’s language.

  5. Step
    5

    Choose the language you want to add

    A dropdown list will appear, and so you need to tap on the language to which you’d like to change the system.

  6. Step
    6

    Set this language as the default

    Now choose to make this language your default, so that all the system will be in this language.

FAQs

How can you change the language back again?

To change the language back again, simply follow this guide but choose the original language at the last step.

Is this process exactly the same on all Android phones?

Your phone may differ, as each device’s Settings app might be slightly different, but the process will be similar on all Android devices.

You might like…

How to use Apple AirDrop

How to use Apple AirDrop

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

Peter Phelps 4 days ago
How to update your apps on an iPhone

How to update your apps on an iPhone

Peter Phelps 4 days ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to use Live Text on an iPhone

How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.