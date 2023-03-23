The Windows 11 default theme is pretty nice, but everyone likes to feel more at home with their laptop or desktop, and customising the background is a great way to do that. Here’s how.

Windows 11 offers plenty of options to tailor the look of your PC to your liking. The simplest way is to add a dose of your personal style to your background and it’s extremely simple. You can either opt for something like a treasured picture you’ve taken yourself, go for one of Windows’ own selection of backgrounds, pick from a range of solid colours or, if you can’t choose one photograph, settle on a slideshow of memories.

Whatever one of these routes you decide to go down, it is a super simple process that should really take you less than 10 clicks – we know because, of course, we tested it ourselves. This is our step-by-step guide on how to change the desktop background in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 PC or laptop

The Short Version:

Open Settings

Click Personalisation

Select Background

Choose your preferred option from the “Personalise your background” dropdown

Select your Picture, Solid Colour or Slideshow of choice

Step

1 Open Settings Open the Settings app by selecting Start and searching for Settings. Then, click Settings. Step

2 Click Personalisation On the left side of the window, select Personalisation. Step

3 Select Background The first option on the Personalisation will be Background, click that. Step

4 Choose your preferred option from the Personalise your background dropdown You’ll see a dropdown with options for the type of background you’d like. Choose your preference. Step

5 Select your Picture, Solid Colour or Slideshow of choice Once you’ve chosen the type of background, select the Picture, Solid Colour, or Slideshow you’d like to use. Windows Spotlight selects a background for you.