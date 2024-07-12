How to change the default font in Microsoft Word

It’s incredibly simple to change your default font in Microsoft Word, so you won’t need to waste time whenever you start working on a new document.

Whether you use a Mac or a Windows PC, keep reading to learn how quick and easy it is to change your default font on Microsoft Word.

What you’ll need:

Microsoft Word

The short version:

Open Microsoft Word

Select the Format drop-down menu from the top panel

Choose a new font

Select Default

Apply settings to all future documents

Step

1 Open Microsoft Word We’ll be demonstrating on a Mac, running macOS Sonoma. To learn how to change the default font on a Windows PC, scroll down to Troubleshooting.

Step

2 Select the Format drop-down menu from the top panel Once you select Format you’ll see the Font option. Click this and it will open up the Font settings pop-up.



You can also press the Command and D keys simultaneously to open the Font pop-up.



Step

3 Choose a new font Here you can not only change the font but also the size, style, colour and apply any effects you like. There’s a preview at the bottom of the page, for you to see how your combination will look.

Step

4 Select Default Once you’re happy with your new font and any other changes you’ve made, select Default… in the bottom left corner. Step

5 Apply settings to all future documents To apply your new font style to all your future documents, ensure the option for Base all documents on the Normal template is selected and then click OK. From here, your settings will be saved on all future new documents.