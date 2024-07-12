Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the default font in Microsoft Word

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

It’s incredibly simple to change your default font in Microsoft Word, so you won’t need to waste time whenever you start working on a new document. 

Whether you use a Mac or a Windows PC, keep reading to learn how quick and easy it is to change your default font on Microsoft Word.

What you’ll need:

  • Microsoft Word

The short version:

  • Open Microsoft Word
  • Select the Format drop-down menu from the top panel
  • Choose a new font
  • Select Default
  • Apply settings to all future documents

  1. Step
    1

    Open Microsoft Word

    We’ll be demonstrating on a Mac, running macOS Sonoma. To learn how to change the default font on a Windows PC, scroll down to Troubleshooting.
    Microsoft Word app icon

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Format drop-down menu from the top panel

    Once you select Format you’ll see the Font option. Click this and it will open up the Font settings pop-up. 

    You can also press the Command and D keys simultaneously to open the Font pop-up.

    Microsoft Word app with Format drop down menu open and Font highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a new font

    Here you can not only change the font but also the size, style, colour and apply any effects you like. There’s a preview at the bottom of the page, for you to see how your combination will look.
    Font Settings pop up in Microsoft Word

  4. Step
    4

    Select Default

    Once you’re happy with your new font and any other changes you’ve made, select Default… in the bottom left corner.Font Settings pop up with Default highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Apply settings to all future documents

    To apply your new font style to all your future documents, ensure the option for Base all documents on the Normal template is selected and then click OK. From here, your settings will be saved on all future new documents.Font Settings Pop up with apply settings to all option ticked

Troubleshooting

How to change the default font on a Windows PC?

The steps are fairly similar to changing the font on either a Windows or a Mac. The biggest difference is how you open up the Font settings pop-up. 

Instead of following step two above, for Windows you need to select Home and then the Font launcher icon at the bottom right corner of the Font group. Alternatively, you can hold down CTRL and D on your keyboard. 

From here the steps are the same.

I’ve followed the steps above but the font is still not setting to default. What should I do?

This can happen if you don’t have the correct permissions on your computer to make such changes, for example, if you’re using a work computer. If this is the case then contact the person who is in charge of your company’s computer systems, as they’ll be able to change the font.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

