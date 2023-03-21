Everyone has their favourite browser and, if it isn’t Microsoft Edge, you’ll want to know how to make the change in Windows 11.

Microsoft Edge has become a better browser in recent years, and new features from ChatGPT-boosted Bing are intriguing too, but it might not be your cup of tea.

Whether you’re a fan of Google Chrome, Brave browser, or anything else, here’s our guide on how to change the default browser in Windows 11.

Setting your new default doesn’t cover all the bases, as Microsoft doesn’t make it that simple. For a more thorough fix, check out our troubleshooting tips at the end of this article.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 PC or laptop

Your preferred browser

The Short Version:

Open Settings

Select Apps

Click Default Apps

Locate your chosen browser

Select “Set Default” towards the top right of the page

Step

1 Open Settings To open the Settings app, click Start then type “Settings” into the search box. Then, click Settings. Step

2 Select Apps From the list on the left side of the window, click Apps. Step

3 Click Default Apps You’ll be shown a new list in the centre of the page, select Default Apps. Step

4 Locate your chosen browser A list of apps will be shown. Find your preferred browser in the list or type its name into the search box. Then, select. Step

5 Select “Set Default” towards the top right of the page At the top of the page it will say, “Make … your default browser.” Click Set Default.