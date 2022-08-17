 large image

How to change Siri’s voice on your iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’d like to change Siri’s distinctive voice on your iPhone, then just follow our simple step-by-step guide and you’ll be sorted in no time.

Siri is the useful voice assistant that you’ll find on Apple products, and it’s always ready to help out when you say “Hey Siri”. However, you might not be particularly keen on its default voice. No problem; this is a simple thing to change to one that you might like better. The guide below explains how you can do it.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Choose Siri & Search
  • Tap Siri Voice
  • Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    From the Settings menu, tap on Siri & Search.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Siri Voice

    Inside this menu, select Siri Voice.

  4. Step
    4

    Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak

    Now there are two voices available for each accent that’s present on Siri, depending on your iPhone’s system language.

FAQs

Why would I change Siri’s voice?

This is just a customisation option, because you might like to hear Siri’s feedback in an accent similar to your own for example

How can I change Siri’s voice back to what it was again?

Simply follow the stages of this guide, but at the final stage just select the original settings you had for Siri

