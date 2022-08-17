How to change Siri’s voice on your iPhone

If you’d like to change Siri’s distinctive voice on your iPhone, then just follow our simple step-by-step guide and you’ll be sorted in no time.

Siri is the useful voice assistant that you’ll find on Apple products, and it’s always ready to help out when you say “Hey Siri”. However, you might not be particularly keen on its default voice. No problem; this is a simple thing to change to one that you might like better. The guide below explains how you can do it.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Choose Siri & Search

Tap Siri Voice

Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak

Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Choose Siri & Search From the Settings menu, tap on Siri & Search. Step

3 Tap Siri Voice Inside this menu, select Siri Voice. Step

4 Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak Now there are two voices available for each accent that’s present on Siri, depending on your iPhone’s system language.