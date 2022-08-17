How to change Siri’s voice on your iPhone
If you’d like to change Siri’s distinctive voice on your iPhone, then just follow our simple step-by-step guide and you’ll be sorted in no time.
Siri is the useful voice assistant that you’ll find on Apple products, and it’s always ready to help out when you say “Hey Siri”. However, you might not be particularly keen on its default voice. No problem; this is a simple thing to change to one that you might like better. The guide below explains how you can do it.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app
- Choose Siri & Search
- Tap Siri Voice
- Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak
Step
1
Open the Settings app
First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.
Step
2
Choose Siri & Search
From the Settings menu, tap on Siri & Search.
Step
3
Tap Siri Voice
Inside this menu, select Siri Voice.
Step
4
Select the voice with which you would like Siri to speak
Now there are two voices available for each accent that’s present on Siri, depending on your iPhone’s system language.
FAQs
This is just a customisation option, because you might like to hear Siri’s feedback in an accent similar to your own for example
Simply follow the stages of this guide, but at the final stage just select the original settings you had for Siri