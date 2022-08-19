How to change Siri’s language on your iPhone

If you want to change the language of Apple’s smart assistant, here’s how to do it on your iPhone.

Siri is a very useful tool for answering all your everyday queries, but what if you want to change its language? There are a few reasons why this might come up, including if it’s set to the wrong language or if you’d like to practice speaking ang listening in another that you speak or are learning speak, and so if this describes you, just follow our simple step-by-step guide below.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll to Siri & Voice

Tap on Language

Select your preferred language from the list

How to change Siri’s language: Step-by-step Step

1 Open the Settings app Start by opening your phone’s Settings app, which is the one that has an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll to Siri & Voice In the Settings menu, scroll down until you see Siri & Voice, and tap on this option. Step

3 Tap on Language In this menu, simply select Language from the available options. Step

4 Select your preferred language from the list Now you should be greeted with a long list of different languages; make your preference, and confirm it.