The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s stunning 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display is one of the highlights of the flagship, but that QHD+ resolution can have a negative impact on battery life.

While it’s nice to appreciate true WQHD+ visuals at its full 3088 x 1440 resolution, it only really makes a difference when playing games or watching 4K movies via Netflix. So, if you want to squeeze the most out of the S23 Ultra’s battery, you’ll need to change the screen resolution – the question is, how do you do it?

We show you how to change the screen resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (and any other high-res Samsung smartphone) right here.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (or any other high-res Samsung smartphone)

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Tap Screen Resolution. Select the resolution you want the phone to run at.