 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change performance settings in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

With the PS5 taking the performance ceiling to all new heights, games such as God of War Ragnarök can now offer multiple graphics options, allowing you to achieve a 4K resolution or hike up the frame rate for smoother motion. 

But there’s not much use in being able to alter the performance settings if you don’t know how to do it in the first place. 

In order to help out, we’ve created this article to guide you through the process. But if you’re playing on a standard PS4, bear in mind that you won’t be able to alter the performance settings. Only players on a PS5 or PS4 Pro will be able to make adjustments. 

What you’ll need: 

  • PS5 or PS4 Pro
  • God of War Ragnarök

The Short Version:

  1. Boot up God of War Ragnarök
  2. Press the Option button on the PS5 DualSense controller
  3. Head down to Settings 
  4. Click on Graphics & Camera
  5. Scroll to Graphics Mode
  6. Select your chosen setting via the toggle
  7. Optional: Activate High frame Rate Mode

  1. Step
    1

    Boot up God of War Ragnarök

    You can adjust the settings in the middle of your game. Although you can also reach the settings via the main menu if you prefer. 

  2. Step
    2

    Press the Option button on the PS5 DualSense controller

    It’s the small oval button on the right side of the touchpad, just above the triangle button. It has three small horizontal lines above the button. The button will be in the same location if you’re using a PS4 Pro controller instead. 

  3. Step
    3

    Head down to Settings 

    It’s the fourth option down, just below Load.

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Graphics & Camera

    It should be the second option down, just below Gameplay.

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll to Graphics Mode

    You should find this option near the top, just below Motion Blur.

  6. Step
    6

    Select your chosen setting via the toggle

    You’ll be presented with two options: Favour Quality and Favour Performance. On the PS5, Favour Quality will prioritise a 4K resolution with a target 30fps performance, whereas Favour Performance will target 60fps, with the resolution dropping between 1440p and 4K.  

  7. Step
    7

    Optional: Activate High frame Rate Mode

    Below Graphics Mode, you’ll also see the option for High Frame Rate Mode. By activating this, you’ll be able to push the performance past the 60fps mark, especially when paired with Favour Performance. 

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I activate High frame Rate Mode?

If the High Frame Rate Mode appears faded and unclickable, then it likely means your output display is not supported. This mode will only be available if your PS5 is connected to a TV or monitor that supports VRR (variable refresh rate).

You might like…

How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to enable Nvidia Reflex

How to enable Nvidia Reflex

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to record video with Nvidia Shadowplay

How to record video with Nvidia Shadowplay

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to enable ray tracing

How to enable ray tracing

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.