How to change NordVPN to a specific location

If you want to use a server from a specific location to browse on while using NordVPN, but you’re not sure where to start, make sure you keep reading.

One of the biggest benefits of a VPN is the chance to connect to other locations around the world while still ensuring that your data and information are being kept safe.

Read on to find out the easiest way to connect to a specific location using NordVPN, so you can keep your information secure.

What you’ll need:

An active NordVPN account

The Short Version

Open the NordVPN app

Click on the drop-down menu to pick your location

Choose the location you would like

Wait for the connection