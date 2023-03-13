How to change NordVPN to a specific location
If you want to use a server from a specific location to browse on while using NordVPN, but you’re not sure where to start, make sure you keep reading.
One of the biggest benefits of a VPN is the chance to connect to other locations around the world while still ensuring that your data and information are being kept safe.
You also treat yourself to a NordVPN subscription without breaking the bank, as the company is now running a 62% discount on its two-year plan due to its upcoming birthday.
£2.99 NordVPN Birthday Deal
To celebrate NordVPN’s birthday they are now offering 57% off the 2- year plan along with a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year of extra subscription time with every purchase!
- NordVPN
- 57% off + 3m or 1yr extra
- from £2.99/mo
Read on to find out the easiest way to connect to a specific location using NordVPN, so you can keep your information secure.
What you’ll need:
- An active NordVPN account
The Short Version
- Open the NordVPN app
- Click on the drop-down menu to pick your location
- Choose the location you would like
- Wait for the connection
Step
1
Open the NordVPN app
Even though we did this on a laptop, this can be done on a mobile phone, tablet or laptop that has the NordVPN app installed with an active membership. Click on the NordVPN app to start the process.
Step
2
Click on the drop-down menu to pick your location
On the Windows app, you will find a box in the upper left-hand corner. Next to the line of country flags, you will see a small arrow, click on it to continue to the next step.
Step
3
Choose the location you would like
You will be presented with a drop-down menu of all the different countries you can connect to using your VPN. Scroll through the list or use the search bar to find the location you want to connect to.
Step
4
Wait for the connection
Once you have clicked on your preferred location, wait for the connection to stabilise. You can then browse the web safely from your preferred location.
Troubleshooting
Yes, NordVPN will automatically assign you to a location once you log in, but you can manually choose a location too.