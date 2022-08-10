 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Want to change your iPhone’s app icons but not sure how? Here is the easiest way to change app icons on your iPhone.

One of the best things about the iPhone is how much users are allowed to customise their setup. Everyone will probably be familiar with the ability to move their apps around, but did you know you can change the app icons too?

If you’re interested in adding some more personality to your device and customising your apps, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Click on the Shortcuts app
  • Press the + button
  • Click Add Action
  • Click on the search bar and type Open App
  • Click on Open App
  • Click on the faint App button
  • Choose an app to customise
  • Click the blue button
  • Tap Add to Home Screen
  • Tap the app icon
  • Press Choose Photo
  • Choose the photo you want
  • Click on the name of the shortcut
  • Type in the app name
  • Click Add

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Shortcuts app

    Find the Shortcuts app and click on it. If you don’t have the app, you can download it for free from the App Store. The Shortcuts app on iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Press the + button

    Once in the app, click on the blue + button in the top right-hand corner. The start of the Shortcuts app on iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Click Add Action

    Click on the large Add Action button. Click on Add Action to proceed

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the search bar and type Open App

    Go to the search bar at the top of the screen and type in the words Open App. The search bar option in iOS

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Open App

    Once you have typed in the words Open App, you can click on the button that is called Open App to continue. The Open App button on iOS

  6. Step
    6

    Click on the faint App button

    You will see the word Open and the word App next to each other, though the word App will be very faint. Make sure you press the App button. The faint App button on iOS

  7. Step
    7

    Choose an app to customise

    You will be presented with a list of all your apps on this page. Find the app you want to customise and click on it, you can pick any that are presented on this page. The app page on Shortcuts on iOS

  8. Step
    8

    Click the blue button

    Now, click on the circular blue icon that sits in the top right-hand side corner. The blue hamburger button on iOS

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Add to Home Screen

    Tap the button that says Add to Home Screen, it should be at the top of the page. The add new app button on iOS

  10. Step
    10

    Tap the app icon

    Now you will be presented with your new app and it will have the standard Shortcut logo. Click on the small logo that’s under the Home Screen Name and Icon subsection. The app icon photo in iOS

  11. Step
    11

    Press Choose Photo

    Out of the options presented in the drop-down menu, press Choose Photo. If you do want to take a photo and use that instead you can, just skip the next step. The Choose Photo button on iOS

  12. Step
    12

    Choose the photo you want

    Out of the photos in your Photo Library, choose the photo you want to display. The photo selection option in iOS

  13. Step
    13

    Click on the name of the shortcut

    Click on the name of the new shortcut to change it. Rename the new app in iOS

  14. Step
    14

    Type in the app name

    Type in whatever name you want to use for your new shortcut. You can use the same name as the app you wanted to change the icon for, such as Spotify. Named new app in iOS

  15. Step
    15

    Click Add

    Press the blue Add button in the top right-hand corner to add this new app to your home screen.Add the new app to your home screen iOS

FAQs

Can I change the icon of any app?

Yes using the Shortcut method you can change the icon of any app by creating a new Shortcut. You can still access your original apps if you choose, but you can remove them and only use your Shortcut app instead.

You might like…

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to use Live Text on an iPhone

How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS

How to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.