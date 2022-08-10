How to change app icons on your iPhone
Want to change your iPhone’s app icons but not sure how? Here is the easiest way to change app icons on your iPhone.
One of the best things about the iPhone is how much users are allowed to customise their setup. Everyone will probably be familiar with the ability to move their apps around, but did you know you can change the app icons too?
If you’re interested in adding some more personality to your device and customising your apps, make sure you keep reading.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15
The Short Version
- Click on the Shortcuts app
- Press the + button
- Click Add Action
- Click on the search bar and type Open App
- Click on Open App
- Click on the faint App button
- Choose an app to customise
- Click the blue button
- Tap Add to Home Screen
- Tap the app icon
- Press Choose Photo
- Choose the photo you want
- Click on the name of the shortcut
- Type in the app name
- Click Add
Step
1
Click on the Shortcuts app
Find the Shortcuts app and click on it. If you don’t have the app, you can download it for free from the App Store.
Step
2
Press the + button
Once in the app, click on the blue + button in the top right-hand corner.
Step
3
Click Add Action
Click on the large Add Action button.
Step
4
Click on the search bar and type Open App
Go to the search bar at the top of the screen and type in the words Open App.
Step
5
Click on Open App
Once you have typed in the words Open App, you can click on the button that is called Open App to continue.
Step
6
Click on the faint App button
You will see the word Open and the word App next to each other, though the word App will be very faint. Make sure you press the App button.
Step
7
Choose an app to customise
You will be presented with a list of all your apps on this page. Find the app you want to customise and click on it, you can pick any that are presented on this page.
Step
8
Click the blue button
Now, click on the circular blue icon that sits in the top right-hand side corner.
Step
9
Tap Add to Home Screen
Tap the button that says Add to Home Screen, it should be at the top of the page.
Step
10
Tap the app icon
Now you will be presented with your new app and it will have the standard Shortcut logo. Click on the small logo that’s under the Home Screen Name and Icon subsection.
Step
11
Press Choose Photo
Out of the options presented in the drop-down menu, press Choose Photo. If you do want to take a photo and use that instead you can, just skip the next step.
Step
12
Choose the photo you want
Out of the photos in your Photo Library, choose the photo you want to display.
Step
13
Click on the name of the shortcut
Click on the name of the new shortcut to change it.
Step
14
Type in the app name
Type in whatever name you want to use for your new shortcut. You can use the same name as the app you wanted to change the icon for, such as Spotify.
Step
15
Click Add
Press the blue Add button in the top right-hand corner to add this new app to your home screen.
FAQs
Yes using the Shortcut method you can change the icon of any app by creating a new Shortcut. You can still access your original apps if you choose, but you can remove them and only use your Shortcut app instead.