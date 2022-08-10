How to change app icons on your iPhone

Want to change your iPhone’s app icons but not sure how? Here is the easiest way to change app icons on your iPhone.

One of the best things about the iPhone is how much users are allowed to customise their setup. Everyone will probably be familiar with the ability to move their apps around, but did you know you can change the app icons too?

If you’re interested in adding some more personality to your device and customising your apps, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Click on the Shortcuts app

Press the + button

Click Add Action

Click on the search bar and type Open App

Click on Open App

Click on the faint App button

Choose an app to customise

Click the blue button

Tap Add to Home Screen

Tap the app icon

Press Choose Photo

Choose the photo you want

Click on the name of the shortcut

Type in the app name

Click Add