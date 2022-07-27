How to change and customise your Lock Screen in iOS 16

The iOS 16 beta is here, and with it comes the first big redesign of the iPhone’s Lock Screen in years. While we won’t see a full iOS 16 release until at least September – likely alongside the iPhone 14 – if you’re an eager iPhone fan you can install the beta right now.

If you’ve taken the ever-present risk of installing beta software on your device and want to learn more about how to customise the new iOS 16 Lock Screen, you’ve come to the right place. Here we’ll look at adding extra information, changing the wallpaper and creating multiple Lock Screens.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running the iOS 16 beta

The Short Version

Hold down on the Lock Screen

Choose Customise

Choose your changes

Customise

Set the new Lock Screen