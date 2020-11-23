Tidal is a music streaming service packed with 70 million songs, artist-curated playlists and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The app is also a go-to destination for lossless, high-fidelity audio for those willing to pay a little extra.

All that being said, Tidal definitely isn’t known for being an affordable streaming service. While its premium membership is similar to rivals like Spotify and Apple Music, to access its best quality tracks you’ll have to pay £20 a month.

Whether you’re finishing up with the free trial or have just found you aren’t getting as much use out of your Tidal plan as you’d hoped, here’s how to cancel Tidal.

Read our review of Tidal

How to cancel Tidal

If you’re ready to cancel your Tidal subscription, all you need to do is follow these simple steps on the Tidal website, your phone or through your mobile carrier. Make sure to cancel Tidal before your next scheduled payment to avoid getting charged.

How to cancel Tidal online:

Visit my.tidal.com

Log in to your account

Click “Subscription”

Click “Cancel My Subscription” and confirm your cancellation

How to cancel on an Android:

Open the Tidal app

Log in to your account

Tap “My Collection”

Tap “Settings”

Tap “Edit Profile”

Tap “Manage Subscription”

Tap “Subscription”

Tap “Cancel Subscription”

Related: How to cancel Apple Music

How to cancel Tidal on an iPhone:

This method will only work if you subscribed directly from your iPhone and you can see the subscription in your Apple Wallet.

Open your phone’s settings

Tap your name

Tap “Subscriptions”

Tap “Tidal”

Tap “Cancel Subscription”

How to cancel Tidal through your mobile carrier:

If your account is registered and paid for through your mobile provider, you’ll need to contact their customer service department for assistance as Tidal is unable to make changes to your account.

Tidal also notes that users paying through a third-party will need to cancel through those services.