How to cancel Kindle Unlimited

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

For avid readers, Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited membership is a useful way to access numerous e-books, magazines and audiobooks for a set price.

Even so, if you’ve found that you’re not really using Kindle Unlimited as much as perhaps you originally thought you would or once did, then luckily it’s easy to cancel. 

Avoid wasting money on unused subscriptions and follow our steps to learn how to cancel Kindle Unlimited.

What you’ll need:

  • An active Amazon Kindle Unlimited membership
  • Your Amazon account logged into a web or mobile browser

The short version:

  • Visit Amazon on your browser
  • Tap on your Account information
  • Tap Your Memberships & Subscriptions
  • Tap Kindle Unlimited Settings
  • Tap Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership
  • Tap Cancel membership

  1. Step
    1

    Visit Amazon on your browser

    In order to cancel Kindle Unlimited you will need to log into your Amazon account on either a web or a mobile browser, as you can’t cancel your subscription through apps.

    We’ll be demonstrating using a mobile browser but the steps are identical when using a web browser.

    Amazon website screenshot on Google Chrome iOS app

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on your Account information

    Tap on the account holder’s name, towards the top right-hand side of the screen, and this will open up a list of options.Amazon website with Account Info option labelled screenshot on Google Chrome iOS app

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Your Memberships & Subscriptions

    You may need to scroll down towards the bottom of the list to find this option.Amazon Account Info options with Your Memberships and Subscriptions highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Kindle Unlimited Settings

    Scroll through your list of active subscriptions until you see Kindle Unlimited listed. From here, tap Kindle Unlimited settings.Kindle Unlimited Settings from Amazon account

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership

    After tapping Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership, you’ll be taken to another page to confirm you want to Cancel.Membership plans list on Amazon with Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Cancel membership

    Tap the yellow Cancel membership button to confirm.Confirmation page of cancelling Kindle Unlimited

Troubleshooting

Will I lose all my current borrowed content as soon as I cancel?

Unlike other subscription services, your Kindle Unlimited membership will stay active until your subscription ends, allowing you to borrow and read more books. You will be told when your membership ends after you cancel.

Can I restart a Kindle Unlimited subscription?

If you only plan on temporarily cancelling your membership then don’t worry, it’s incredibly easy to restart your plan whenever you’re ready. Just enter your Amazon Memberships & Subscriptions and select Past Subscriptions and then follow the steps to reinstate your Kindle Unlimited.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

