For avid readers, Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited membership is a useful way to access numerous e-books, magazines and audiobooks for a set price.

Even so, if you’ve found that you’re not really using Kindle Unlimited as much as perhaps you originally thought you would or once did, then luckily it’s easy to cancel.

Avoid wasting money on unused subscriptions and follow our steps to learn how to cancel Kindle Unlimited.

What you’ll need:

An active Amazon Kindle Unlimited membership

Your Amazon account logged into a web or mobile browser

The short version:

Visit Amazon on your browser

Tap on your Account information

Tap Your Memberships & Subscriptions

Tap Kindle Unlimited Settings

Tap Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership

Tap Cancel membership

Step

1 Visit Amazon on your browser In order to cancel Kindle Unlimited you will need to log into your Amazon account on either a web or a mobile browser, as you can’t cancel your subscription through apps.



We’ll be demonstrating using a mobile browser but the steps are identical when using a web browser.



Step

2 Tap on your Account information Tap on the account holder’s name, towards the top right-hand side of the screen, and this will open up a list of options. Step

3 Tap Your Memberships & Subscriptions You may need to scroll down towards the bottom of the list to find this option. Step

4 Tap Kindle Unlimited Settings Scroll through your list of active subscriptions until you see Kindle Unlimited listed. From here, tap Kindle Unlimited settings. Step

5 Tap Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership After tapping Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership, you’ll be taken to another page to confirm you want to Cancel. Step

6 Tap Cancel membership Tap the yellow Cancel membership button to confirm.