Subscribe and Save orders on Amazon are incredibly convenient, allowing you to never worry about running out of your most used products and have them delivered straight to your door.

If you do ever need to cancel a Subscribe and Save order then luckily it’s quick, easy and can be done straight from your iOS or Android app.

Read on to learn how to cancel a Subscribe and Save order on Amazon.

What you’ll need:

An active Amazon Subscribe and Save subscription

The short version:

Open the Amazon app

Open your profile

Tap Your Orders

Tap Your Subscribe & Save

Tap Edit

Tap Cancel subscription

Choose your reason for cancellation

Step

1 Open the Amazon app We’ll be demonstrating using the Amazon iOS app however you can also cancel your Subscribe and Save order from an Android app and through a web browser. Step

2 Open your account Tap the profile icon at the bottom of your screen to open up your Amazon account overview. Step

3 Tap Your Orders Tap the Your Orders icon towards the top of your screen. Step

4 Tap the Your Subscribe & Save icon which is halfway through the Orders section. Step

5 Tap Edit Once you’ve opened the Your Subscribe & Save page, make sure you’re on the Subscriptions tab and you’ll see all your active subscriptions listed. Tap Edit next to the subscription you’d like to cancel, as shown here.

Step

6 Tap Cancel subscription After tapping Edit, scroll down to the bottom of the page where you’ll find Cancel subscription. Step

7 Choose your reason for cancellation Tap the dropdown menu and select the reason for cancelling your order. Then tap the yellow Cancel my subscription button.