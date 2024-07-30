Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to cancel a Subscribe and Save order on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Subscribe and Save orders on Amazon are incredibly convenient, allowing you to never worry about running out of your most used products and have them delivered straight to your door. 

If you do ever need to cancel a Subscribe and Save order then luckily it’s quick, easy and can be done straight from your iOS or Android app. 

Read on to learn how to cancel a Subscribe and Save order on Amazon.

What you’ll need:

  • An active Amazon Subscribe and Save subscription

The short version:

  • Open the Amazon app
  • Open your profile
  • Tap Your Orders
  • Tap Your Subscribe & Save
  • Tap Edit
  • Tap Cancel subscription
  • Choose your reason for cancellation

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Amazon app

    We’ll be demonstrating using the Amazon iOS app however you can also cancel your Subscribe and Save order from an Android app and through a web browser.iPhone Home Screen with Amazon app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Open your account

    Tap the profile icon at the bottom of your screen to open up your Amazon account overview.Amazon iOS app bottom panel

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Your Orders

    Tap the Your Orders icon towards the top of your screen.Amazon Prime screenshot

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Your Subscribe & Save

    Tap the Your Subscribe & Save icon which is halfway through the Orders section.Amazon Account options on iPhone app

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Edit

    Once you’ve opened the Your Subscribe & Save page, make sure you’re on the Subscriptions tab and you’ll see all your active subscriptions listed. Tap Edit next to the subscription you’d like to cancel, as shown here.
    Subscribe and Save page on Amazon iPhone app with Edit option highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Cancel subscription

    After tapping Edit, scroll down to the bottom of the page where you’ll find Cancel subscription.Amazon Prime subscribe and save page on iPhone app with Cancel subscription icon highlighted

  7. Step
    7

    Choose your reason for cancellation

    Tap the dropdown menu and select the reason for cancelling your order. Then tap the yellow Cancel my subscription button.Amazon Prime cancel my subscription page on iPhone app

Troubleshooting

Can you cancel Subscribe and Save orders through a web browser?

Yes. To do this, simply log into your Amazon account through a web browser and open your Subscribe and Save orders. Click on the image of the item you want to cancel and select Cancel subscription.

How do I restart my subscription?

To restart your subscription, follow steps one to three as listed above. Then under the Deliveries tab, tap See inactive subscriptions for this address where you’ll see all your cancelled subscriptions listed. Tap Reactivate next to the item you’d like.

