Amazon makes it easy to subscribe to a select number of extra video streaming channels, which can all be accessed from its Prime Video app. These channels include Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus and Hayu.

However if you’re trying to save money on unused subscriptions or perhaps your favourite show has moved platforms then you may want to cancel those extra Prime Channel subscriptions.

Luckily, cancelling subscriptions is easy and can be done in a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to cancel a Prime Channel on Amazon.

What you’ll need:

Your Amazon account logged into your web browser

Amazon Prime Video and Prime Channel subscriptions

The short version:

Visit Amazon on your web browser

Hover over Account & Lists

Select Memberships & Subscriptions

Scroll through your Prime Channel subscriptions

Select Cancel Subscription

Select Cancel Channel

Step

1 Visit Amazon on your web browser It isn’t possible to cancel extra channel subscriptions through desktop or mobile apps, so you must visit the Amazon website on your web browser. Step

2 Hover over Account & Lists You’ll find Account & Lists to the right of the search bar, next to the country and language option.

Step

3 Select Memberships & Subscriptions Once you’ve hovered over Account & Lists, a long list of options will appear. Click on Memberships & Subscriptions. Step

4 Scroll through your Prime Channel subscriptions Depending on how many subscriptions you have, you can either scroll through or search for the channel you’d like to cancel. Step

5 Select Cancel Subscription Once you find the channel you want to cancel, select Cancel Subscription. Step

6 Select Cancel Channel After you select Cancel Channel, follow the on-screen instructions to immediately cancel your subscription.

