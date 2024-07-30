Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to cancel a Prime Channel on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Amazon makes it easy to subscribe to a select number of extra video streaming channels, which can all be accessed from its Prime Video app. These channels include Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus and Hayu.

However if you’re trying to save money on unused subscriptions or perhaps your favourite show has moved platforms then you may want to cancel those extra Prime Channel subscriptions.

Luckily, cancelling subscriptions is easy and can be done in a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to cancel a Prime Channel on Amazon.

What you’ll need:

  • Your Amazon account logged into your web browser
  • Amazon Prime Video and Prime Channel subscriptions

The short version:

  • Visit Amazon on your web browser
  • Hover over Account & Lists
  • Select Memberships & Subscriptions
  • Scroll through your Prime Channel subscriptions
  • Select Cancel Subscription 
  • Select Cancel Channel

  1. Step
    1

    Visit Amazon on your web browser

    It isn’t possible to cancel extra channel subscriptions through desktop or mobile apps, so you must visit the Amazon website on your web browser.Amazon website on Google Chrome

  2. Step
    2

    Hover over Account & Lists

    You’ll find Account & Lists to the right of the search bar, next to the country and language option.
    Account and Lists option on Amazon Home Screen website

  3. Step
    3

    Select Memberships & Subscriptions

    Once you’ve hovered over Account & Lists, a long list of options will appear. Click on Memberships & Subscriptions.Account and Lists menu from Amazon open with Memberships and Subscriptions option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll through your Prime Channel subscriptions

    Depending on how many subscriptions you have, you can either scroll through or search for the channel you’d like to cancel.Your Memberships and Subscriptions page on Amazon

  5. Step
    5

    Select Cancel Subscription

    Once you find the channel you want to cancel, select Cancel Subscription.Prime Video Channel subscription with Cancel Subscription highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Select Cancel Channel

    After you select Cancel Channel, follow the on-screen instructions to immediately cancel your subscription.
    Prime Video Channel subscription with Cancel Channel highlighted

Troubleshooting

Can I cancel a Prime Channel through my Prime smartphone or computer app?

No, you can only cancel a Prime Channel subscription through your web browser and not through any app.

Once I cancel a Channel, can I subscribe again at a later date?

You can restart your subscription whenever you like. The easiest way to do this is by following steps one to four above and selecting Restart Channel.

Can I cancel the Channel before the auto-renewal date?

When you cancel your channel, you will see the auto-renewal date listed under the payment information. Depending on the channel’s policies, cancelling the subscription may immediately end all streaming, even if you still have up to a month left of your subscription. It could be worth setting a reminder closer to the time and cancelling the channel then, so you don’t lose out on up to a month’s worth of streaming that you’ve already paid for.

