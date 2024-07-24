Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to book an Apple Vision Pro demo

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Are you keen to try out the Apple Vision Pro before committing to splurging on it? Or perhaps you’re concerned about how it will fit or have specific questions about how to use it? Apple has you covered.

You can now book a personal one-on-one demo of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores around the UK, allowing you to explore the range of capabilities and get the best fit.

Read on to learn how to book an Apple Vision Pro demo through the Apple website.

What you’ll need:

  • Access to the Apple website
  • Your Apple ID

The short version:

  • Select Book a demo on the Apple Vision Pro webpage
  • Log in with your Apple ID
  • Select the best Apple Store for you
  • Choose your desired date and time
  • Fill out your details
  • Reserve your demo spot

  1. Step
    1

    Select Book a demo on the Apple Vision Pro webpage

    Visit www.apple.com/uk/apple-vision-pro/ and click on Book a demo.Apple Vision Pro page on Apple website with Book a demo options highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Log in with your Apple ID

    Enter your Apple ID email and password here.Sign in with Apple ID page

  3. Step
    3

    Select the best Apple Store for you

    Clicking on Your location (as shown here) will allow you to either use your location to find the closest store or it will bring up a list of all the Apple Store locations across the UK for you to choose from.List of Apple Stores by location

  4. Step
    4

    Choose your desired date and time

    Once you’ve chosen the best location, you can look through the various dates and times for your appointment to find one that suits your schedule. Then select Continue. Keep in mind that each appointment should last around 30 minutes.Choose time and date for booking Apple appointment

  5. Step
    5

    Fill out your details

    Fill out your details then be sure to scroll down and read through the information on the page, which includes medical and vision conditions that may restrict you from using the Apple Vision Pro.Fill out information when booking Apple appointment

  6. Step
    6

    Reserve your demo spot

    Once all the information above has been entered, scroll down to the bottom where you’ll see a summary of your appointment, including the address of the Apple Store and the time and date of the demo. If everything looks good, select Reserve it. 
    Reserve Apple Vision Pro Demo

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Apple ID just to book a demo?

Yes, you need an Apple ID in order to book a demo. If you don’t have one then you can create an Apple ID on the log-in page.

Will I have to purchase a Vision Pro at my demo?

You won’t have to buy a Vision Pro during your demo but your Specialist will be on hand to help you purchase one if that’s what you want. It’s also worth noting that booking a demo does not automatically reserve a Vision Pro.

You might like…

How to remove the torch icon from the iPhone Lock Screen

How to remove the torch icon from the iPhone Lock Screen

Max Parker 2 hours ago
How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics in 4K

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics in 4K

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
How to use Drawing Assist on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

How to use Drawing Assist on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
How to use a laptop as a monitor

How to use a laptop as a monitor

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
How to lock apps behind Face ID on iOS

How to lock apps behind Face ID on iOS

Max Parker 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words