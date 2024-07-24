Are you keen to try out the Apple Vision Pro before committing to splurging on it? Or perhaps you’re concerned about how it will fit or have specific questions about how to use it? Apple has you covered.

You can now book a personal one-on-one demo of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores around the UK, allowing you to explore the range of capabilities and get the best fit.

Read on to learn how to book an Apple Vision Pro demo through the Apple website.

What you’ll need:

Access to the Apple website

Your Apple ID

The short version:

Select Book a demo on the Apple Vision Pro webpage

Log in with your Apple ID

Select the best Apple Store for you

Choose your desired date and time

Fill out your details

Reserve your demo spot

Step

1 Select Book a demo on the Apple Vision Pro webpage Visit www.apple.com/uk/apple-vision-pro/ and click on Book a demo. Step

2 Log in with your Apple ID Enter your Apple ID email and password here. Step

3 Select the best Apple Store for you Clicking on Your location (as shown here) will allow you to either use your location to find the closest store or it will bring up a list of all the Apple Store locations across the UK for you to choose from. Step

4 Once you’ve chosen the best location, you can look through the various dates and times for your appointment to find one that suits your schedule. Then select Continue. Keep in mind that each appointment should last around 30 minutes. Step

5 Fill out your details Fill out your details then be sure to scroll down and read through the information on the page, which includes medical and vision conditions that may restrict you from using the Apple Vision Pro. Step

6 Reserve your demo spot Once all the information above has been entered, scroll down to the bottom where you’ll see a summary of your appointment, including the address of the Apple Store and the time and date of the demo. If everything looks good, select Reserve it.

