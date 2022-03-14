How to block a contact in WhatsApp

Got someone annoying you or repeatedly pestering you on WhatsApp? Here is the simplest way you can block a contact in WhatsApp.

Whether you’re getting a few too many annoying messages or you’re just having a clear-out of your contact book, knowing how to block someone from messaging you is something everyone should know, as you never know when it’s going to come in handy.

And since WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available right now, we thought we would give you the low down on the easiest way to block someone from contacting you on the messaging service. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including what you will need to block someone.

What we used

For this How To, we used an iPhone 13 Pro running WhatsApp, and although this method may vary depending on what device you’re using, you essentailly can use any device that will run the WhatsApp app

The Short Version

Open up WhatsApp

Go into Chats and search for the person you want to block

Click on the person you want to block

Tap on the name of the person

Find the Block Contact button in their Contact Info

Click Block Contact

Press Block again to confirm