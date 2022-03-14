 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to block a contact in WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Got someone annoying you or repeatedly pestering you on WhatsApp? Here is the simplest way you can block a contact in WhatsApp.

Whether you’re getting a few too many annoying messages or you’re just having a clear-out of your contact book, knowing how to block someone from messaging you is something everyone should know, as you never know when it’s going to come in handy.

And since WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available right now, we thought we would give you the low down on the easiest way to block someone from contacting you on the messaging service. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including what you will need to block someone.

What we used

  • For this How To, we used an iPhone 13 Pro running WhatsApp, and although this method may vary depending on what device you’re using, you essentailly can use any device that will run the WhatsApp app

The Short Version

  • Open up WhatsApp
  • Go into Chats and search for the person you want to block
  • Click on the person you want to block
  • Tap on the name of the person
  • Find the Block Contact button in their Contact Info
  • Click Block Contact
  • Press Block again to confirm

  1. Step
    1

    Open WhatsApp

    Make sure you are signed into your own account when logging into WhatsApp. Go into WhatsApp

  2. Step
    2

    Go into Chats and search for the person you want to block

    You can manually find the person you want to block by scrolling through your Chats, or you can search for them in the search bar. Either option is fine. Search the person you want

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the person you want to block

    Click on the person that you want to block, you should be in a Chat with them, so you will be able to see any previous conversations you have had on the app. Find the person to block

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on the name of the person

    Click on the name of the person while in a chat with them. Their name will be at the top of the screen in a header, clicking on it should bring you to a Contact Info page that is specifically related to this person. Go into your chats witth them

  5. Step
    5

    Find the Block Contact button in their Contact Info

    Once you’re in Contact Info, scroll down to the bottom of the page to find the Block Contact button. On the iPhone, it’s red and sits just above the Report Contact button, at the bottom of the Contact Info page. Contact Info on Whatsapp

  6. Step
    6

    Click Block Contact

    Click on the Block Contact button. Click block conatact

  7. Step
    7

    Press Block again to confirm

    A pop-up button will show up that says Block, click this button to confirm. You will have the option of Unblocking any contacts you choose to block, the button will be in the same place as the original Block button on the Contact Info page. Press block to confirm

FAQs

Can I block multiple people on WhatsApp at once?

No, you cannot block contacts en masse in WhatsApp, however, you can block as many contacts as you want one at a time.

Will the contact know I have blocked them?

While the person you block will not be able to contact you on WhatsApp in any way, they will not receive a notification that you have blocked them.

You might like…

How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
How to see the latest tweets on Twitter for iPhone

How to see the latest tweets on Twitter for iPhone

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to check battery health on iPhone

How to check battery health on iPhone

Jon Mundy 3 days ago
How to backup WhatsApp messages on iPhone

How to backup WhatsApp messages on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to send stickers in WhatsApp

How to send stickers in WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to restore an iPhone from an iCloud backup

How to restore an iPhone from an iCloud backup

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.