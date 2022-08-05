 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to benchmark your Android phone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’re curious to see how your Android phone stacks up when compared to other handsets, here’s how you can run benchmark tests.

If you want to see just how powerful your phone’s performance is, there are few tools better to judge it than by running a benchmark so that you can see whether it measures up to rival devices, or falls short. That way you can know the extent of its processing ability relative to that of its peers. This guide explains how you can do it yourself.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Download a benchmarking app from the Google Play Store
  • Run the tests on your smartphone
  • Compare the results to competing devices

How to benchmark your Android phone: Step-by-Step

  1. Step
    1

    Download a benchmarking app from the Google Play Store

    First of all, you’ll need to download a specialist benchmarking app from the Google Play Store in order to run a benchmarking test. Geekbench 5 is a good option for testing the CPU, while 3DMark is a useful app for testing the GPU, and both are available free to download.

  2. Step
    2

    Run the tests on your smartphone

    When the app is installed, open it and you’ll be prompted to run the benchmarking test. This process may take as long as twenty minutes, so be prepared to wait for a short while until you can see the results.

  3. Step
    3

    Compare the results to competing devices

    Once you have the results, you’ll need to compare them to other phones in order for them to be meaningful. Some apps, such as Geekbench, have available scores on the app so you can compare your phone to others straight away, but on other apps you may need to find the scores online. Trusted Reviews publishes benchmarking scores in its smartphone reviews, and so is a good source for finding this information.

FAQs

What does the benchmarking score tell me?

Benchmarking is useful as a point of comparison; the scores demonstrate the smartphone’s processing performance, and can be compared to other devices to see how well they perform relative to one another.

Are there other apps I can use besides Geekbench 5?

Geekbench 5 is our app of choice for CPU benchmarking, but you could use 3DMark if you’d like to test the GPU.

You might like…

How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
How to update your apps on an iPhone

How to update your apps on an iPhone

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 12 hours ago
How to filter by unread in Gmail

How to filter by unread in Gmail

Ryan Jones 17 hours ago
How to use Live Text on an iPhone

How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to turn off read receipts in WhatsApp

How to turn off read receipts in WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.