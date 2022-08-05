If you’re curious to see how your Android phone stacks up when compared to other handsets, here’s how you can run benchmark tests.

If you want to see just how powerful your phone’s performance is, there are few tools better to judge it than by running a benchmark so that you can see whether it measures up to rival devices, or falls short. That way you can know the extent of its processing ability relative to that of its peers. This guide explains how you can do it yourself.

What we used

We used the Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can use any Android phone

The Short Version

Download a benchmarking app from the Google Play Store

Run the tests on your smartphone

Compare the results to competing devices

How to benchmark your Android phone: Step-by-Step Step

1 Download a benchmarking app from the Google Play Store First of all, you’ll need to download a specialist benchmarking app from the Google Play Store in order to run a benchmarking test. Geekbench 5 is a good option for testing the CPU, while 3DMark is a useful app for testing the GPU, and both are available free to download. Step

2 Run the tests on your smartphone When the app is installed, open it and you’ll be prompted to run the benchmarking test. This process may take as long as twenty minutes, so be prepared to wait for a short while until you can see the results. Step

3 Compare the results to competing devices Once you have the results, you’ll need to compare them to other phones in order for them to be meaningful. Some apps, such as Geekbench, have available scores on the app so you can compare your phone to others straight away, but on other apps you may need to find the scores online. Trusted Reviews publishes benchmarking scores in its smartphone reviews, and so is a good source for finding this information.