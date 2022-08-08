 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to benchmark an iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to know how good your iPhone’s performance is compared to its peers, then this guide will show you how to do it.

Benchmarking is a process that demonstrates your phone’s capability relative to others, so that you can more easily judge its performance potential.

There are several apps you can use for this, and different ones may measure different performance aspects, including the CPU or GPU, but our guide will show you how the process can work on an iPhone if you wish to undertake it yourself.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Download a benchmarking app from the App Store
  • Run the benchmarking test
  • Compare your recorded scores to competitor devices

How to benchmark an iPhone: Step-by-step

  1. Step
    1

    Download a benchmarking app from the App Store

    First of all, go into your iPhone’s App Store (which has a blue icon with an A symbol), and download a benchmarking app. There are several to choose from, but our choice would be Geekbench 5 to measure the CPU performance, and 3DMark or AnTuTu to measure the GPU’s potential. In this guide, we’re using the first of these.

  2. Step
    2

    Run the benchmarking test

    Once the app is installed, open it and run the benchmarking test as prompted. This may take some time, depending on the test in question.

  3. Step
    3

    Compare your recorded scores to competitor devices

    Once the test is finished and you have received the results, you can now compare these with other competing device to see how well yours has performed relative to them. You can access the scores of similar devices within the interface of some apps, but otherwise you may have to search for them online. Trusted Reviews publishes benchmark scores in our smartphone reviews.

FAQs

What does the benchmark score tell me?

Benchmarking is useful as a point of comparison; the scores demonstrate the smartphone’s processing performance, and can be compared to other devices to see how well they perform relative to one another.

Are there other apps I can use besides Geekbench 5?

Geekbench 5 is our app of choice for CPU benchmarking, but you could use 3DMark or AnTuTu if you’d like to test the GPU.

You might like…

How to apply music to an Instagram story

How to apply music to an Instagram story

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
How to record a Zoom call

How to record a Zoom call

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
How to use the FPS counter in Steam

How to use the FPS counter in Steam

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
How to benchmark your Android phone

How to benchmark your Android phone

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.