 large image

How to backup WhatsApp messages on iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to backup all your WhatsApp messages, so you can keep track of all of your important conversations.

A lot of people use WhatsApp as their primary mode of contact, but have you ever checked if you can back up your most important messages?

Just in case you were not aware, you can backup all of your chats in just a few simple steps, and we’re here to tell you exactly how you can do it.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open WhatsApp and go into Settings
  • Click on Chats
  • Press Chat Backup
  • Tap Back Up Now

  1. Step
    1

    Open WhatsApp

    Open up your WhatsApp app and click on Settings, it will be in the bottom menu on the rightmost side. Go into Settings in WhatsApp

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Chats

    Click on Chats, it should be the fourth option down, just under Account. Go into your chats

  3. Step
    3

    Press Chat Backup

    Press the Chat Backup button, it is the third button down. Go into Chats to backup

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Back Up Now

    Make sure that you are already signed into iCloud and that you have your iCloud Backup turned on already, otherwise you won’t be able to back up your WhatsApp conversations. After clicking the Back Up Now button, it will take a few minutes to start backing up all of your chats, make sure to keep your phone on and in the app whilst this is happening. Back up yout chats

FAQs

Can I backup my WhatsApp conversations on Android phones?

Yes, you can also backup chats on Android phones, though the method will look a little different.

How many WhatsApp conversations can I back up?

Provided that you have the storage space you can backup as many conversations from WhatsApp as you want.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.