How to backup WhatsApp messages on iPhone

Here is the simplest way to backup all your WhatsApp messages, so you can keep track of all of your important conversations.

A lot of people use WhatsApp as their primary mode of contact, but have you ever checked if you can back up your most important messages?

Just in case you were not aware, you can backup all of your chats in just a few simple steps, and we’re here to tell you exactly how you can do it.

What we used

While this will work on any iPhone that can run the app, we used an iPhone 13 Pro running WhatsApp

The Short Version

Open WhatsApp and go into Settings

Click on Chats

Press Chat Backup

Tap Back Up Now

Step

1 Open WhatsApp Open up your WhatsApp app and click on Settings, it will be in the bottom menu on the rightmost side. Step

2 Click on Chats Click on Chats, it should be the fourth option down, just under Account. Step

3 Press Chat Backup Press the Chat Backup button, it is the third button down. Step

4 Tap Back Up Now Make sure that you are already signed into iCloud and that you have your iCloud Backup turned on already, otherwise you won’t be able to back up your WhatsApp conversations. After clicking the Back Up Now button, it will take a few minutes to start backing up all of your chats, make sure to keep your phone on and in the app whilst this is happening.