How to appear offline on PS5
If you want to keep your gaming habits a little more private, why not try turning off your online status on your PS5 console?
Thanks to the current generation consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, gaming online has never been easier. But sometimes, you may decide that you don’t want to game online with friends, and instead take on your next video game alone.
If you want to play alone and don’t want to worry about being caught out, you can simply turn off your online status, so no one even knows you’re online.
Read on to find out the easiest way to appear offline on the PS5, so you can take on your next game in peace.
What you’ll need:
- PS5 console
The Short Version
- Go to your Profile
- Click on Online Status
- Click Appear Offline
Step
1
Go to your Profile
Turn on your PS5 and log into your profile. Once you are in your profile, go to the top of the screen and click on your own Profile image.
Step
2
Click on Online Status
Clicking on your Profile will bring up a drop-down menu. From that drop-down menu, click on the button called Online Status.
Step
3
Click Appear Offline
Scroll down and click on the Appear Offline button. This can be turned back on at any time.
Troubleshooting
Appearing offline on PS5 means that your friends will not be notified that you are online, and it will appear like you are offline if they were to visit your profile. This setting will apply when you log back on too, meaning that you won’t need to turn it back on each time you log on.
Yes, simply follow steps one and two and then click on Online Status, if you want your friends to know when you are online.