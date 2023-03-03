 large image

How to appear offline on PS5

If you want to keep your gaming habits a little more private, why not try turning off your online status on your PS5 console?

Thanks to the current generation consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, gaming online has never been easier. But sometimes, you may decide that you don’t want to game online with friends, and instead take on your next video game alone.

If you want to play alone and don’t want to worry about being caught out, you can simply turn off your online status, so no one even knows you’re online.

Read on to find out the easiest way to appear offline on the PS5, so you can take on your next game in peace. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to your Profile
  • Click on Online Status
  • Click Appear Offline

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Profile

    Turn on your PS5 and log into your profile. Once you are in your profile, go to the top of the screen and click on your own Profile image. Profile on PS5

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Online Status

    Clicking on your Profile will bring up a drop-down menu. From that drop-down menu, click on the button called Online Status. Offline Status on PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Click Appear Offline

    Scroll down and click on the Appear Offline button. This can be turned back on at any time. Click on Status PS5

Troubleshooting

What happens when I appear offline on PS5?

Appearing offline on PS5 means that your friends will not be notified that you are online, and it will appear like you are offline if they were to visit your profile. This setting will apply when you log back on too, meaning that you won’t need to turn it back on each time you log on.

Can I turn off the offline status?

Yes, simply follow steps one and two and then click on Online Status, if you want your friends to know when you are online.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

