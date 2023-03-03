How to appear offline on PS5

If you want to keep your gaming habits a little more private, why not try turning off your online status on your PS5 console?

Thanks to the current generation consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, gaming online has never been easier. But sometimes, you may decide that you don’t want to game online with friends, and instead take on your next video game alone.

If you want to play alone and don’t want to worry about being caught out, you can simply turn off your online status, so no one even knows you’re online.

Read on to find out the easiest way to appear offline on the PS5, so you can take on your next game in peace.

What you’ll need:

PS5 console

The Short Version

Go to your Profile

Click on Online Status

Click Appear Offline