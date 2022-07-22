How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen

Widgets can be very handy little tools for all sorts of reasons, so here’s how you can add them to your iPhone’s home screen.

Whether you want to know the weather, the time, your calendar, or something else at a mere glance without opening up an app, then widgets can be highly useful. There’s a huge selection of widgets to choose from on your iPhone, and this guide will tell you how you can pop them onto your home screen for ease of use.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone running iOS 14 or later

The Short Version

Find a blank space on your iPhone’s home screen and tap and hold there

Select the plus sign at the top of the screen

Tap on one of the suggested widgets that pop up, or search for one

Choose Add Widget

Move the widget to your preferred spot, and then tap away to finish the process

Step

1 Find a blank space on your iPhone’s home screen and tap and hold there Wherever there’s a bit of blank space on your iPhone’s home screen, unoccupied by apps or anything else, simply tap and hold with your finger for a second or two. Step

2 Select the plus sign at the top of the screen After the first step, you’ll notice that the apps on your home screen all wobble, and have minus signs attached. At the top of the display, on the right, you’ll see there’s a plus sign; tap on this. Step

3 Tap on one of the suggested widgets that pop up, or search for one Once you tap on the plus sign, a menu will appear offering you a selection of widgets; there’s also a search bar at the top, so you can use this if there’s a particular widget that you’re hoping to add to the home screen. Step

4 Choose Add Widget When you see the widget you’d like, tap on it and then tap Add Widget when the pop-up menu requests confirmation. Step

5 Move the widget to your preferred spot, and then tap Done to finish the process Now you’ll be able to reposition the widget on your home screen by tapping it and dragging it across the screen to your preferred location. Once it’s found its new home, tap on Done at the top right of the screen to finish.