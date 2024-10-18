How to add songs from Instagram to your Spotify library
Instagram and Spotify have cooked up a neat new integration that makes it easy to save songs used in Instagram posts to your Spotify library.
The new tool, which is currently rolling out to users around the world, is handy when you hear a track from a Story or Reel you’d like to hear more of, or listen to again.
With users regularly adding soundtracks to their posts, Instagram has become somewhat of a music discovery tool in itself, and now the two apps are making it easier to save that earworm for later listening.
The integration is really simple, but here’s how its done.
What you’ll need
- An Instagram account
- Instagram app for iOS or Android
- A Spotify account
- Spotify app for iOS or Android
- An iOS or Android smartphone
The Short Version
- Find Instagram post with soundtrack
- Tap the song title beneath the username
- Tap the Spotify button
- Link Spotify to Instagram
- Agree to Open Spotify
- Allow Spotify to connect with Instagram
- Return to Instagram with song added to Liked Songs playlist
This only takes two shakes of a lamb’s tail and will be even faster in future, after agreeing to the permissions outlined below.
Step
1
Browse Instagram and idenfity a post with a soundtrack
Everyone’s doing it, it won’t be hard to find.
Step
2
In a Story, tap the song title beneath the username
For a Reel, the song appears at the bottom left of the page below the caption.
Step
3
Tap the Spotify button
You’ll see a Spotify logo to the right of the playback bar. Tap that.
Step
4
Begin the linking of Spotify and Instagram accounts
Tap ‘Link Spotify’ from the pop up
Step
5
Give your phone permission to open Spotify
This part may be slightly different on Android depending on your permissions
Step
6
Agree to the Spotify permissions
Check whether you’re ok with the data you’ll be sharing between the two apps first
Step
7
Et Voila! The song is now in your Spotify Liked Songs playlist
Simple, right?