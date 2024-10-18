How to add songs from Instagram to your Spotify library

Instagram and Spotify have cooked up a neat new integration that makes it easy to save songs used in Instagram posts to your Spotify library.

The new tool, which is currently rolling out to users around the world, is handy when you hear a track from a Story or Reel you’d like to hear more of, or listen to again.

With users regularly adding soundtracks to their posts, Instagram has become somewhat of a music discovery tool in itself, and now the two apps are making it easier to save that earworm for later listening.

The integration is really simple, but here’s how its done.

What you’ll need

An Instagram account

Instagram app for iOS or Android

A Spotify account

Spotify app for iOS or Android

An iOS or Android smartphone

The Short Version

Find Instagram post with soundtrack

Tap the song title beneath the username

Tap the Spotify button

Link Spotify to Instagram

Agree to Open Spotify

Allow Spotify to connect with Instagram

Return to Instagram with song added to Liked Songs playlist