How to add songs from Instagram to your Spotify library

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Instagram and Spotify have cooked up a neat new integration that makes it easy to save songs used in Instagram posts to your Spotify library.

The new tool, which is currently rolling out to users around the world, is handy when you hear a track from a Story or Reel you’d like to hear more of, or listen to again.

With users regularly adding soundtracks to their posts, Instagram has become somewhat of a music discovery tool in itself, and now the two apps are making it easier to save that earworm for later listening.

The integration is really simple, but here’s how its done.

What you’ll need

  • An Instagram account
  • Instagram app for iOS or Android
  • A Spotify account
  • Spotify app for iOS or Android
  • An iOS or Android smartphone

The Short Version

  • Find Instagram post with soundtrack
  • Tap the song title beneath the username
  • Tap the Spotify button
  • Link Spotify to Instagram
  • Agree to Open Spotify
  • Allow Spotify to connect with Instagram
  • Return to Instagram with song added to Liked Songs playlist

This only takes two shakes of a lamb’s tail and will be even faster in future, after agreeing to the permissions outlined below.

  1. Step
    1

    Browse Instagram and idenfity a post with a soundtrack

    Everyone’s doing it, it won’t be hard to find.How to link Spotify and Instagram

  2. Step
    2

    In a Story, tap the song title beneath the username

    For a Reel, the song appears at the bottom left of the page below the caption.How to link Spotify and Instagram

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Spotify button

    You’ll see a Spotify logo to the right of the playback bar. Tap that.How to link Spotify and Instagram

  4. Step
    4

    Begin the linking of Spotify and Instagram accounts

    Tap ‘Link Spotify’ from the pop upHow to link Spotify and Instagram

  5. Step
    5

    Give your phone permission to open Spotify

    This part may be slightly different on Android depending on your permissionsHow to link Spotify and Instagram

  6. Step
    6

    Agree to the Spotify permissions

    Check whether you’re ok with the data you’ll be sharing between the two apps firstHow to link Spotify and Instagram

  7. Step
    7

    Et Voila! The song is now in your Spotify Liked Songs playlist

    Simple, right? How to link Spotify and Instagram

