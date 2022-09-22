How to add new fonts on an iPhone

If you’re looking to change the way the text looks on your iPhone but aren’t sure how to, then just follow the steps of this guide.

The font of your phone seems almost ever-present, but what if you want to change it around to something different? While most people leave this setting untouched, it’s not too difficult to change your phone’s font, though you may have to spend a bit of money to get the exact look you’d like from a third-party app.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Download an app containing fonts from the App Store

Open the Settings app

Tap on General

Select Fonts

Make your changes to the font