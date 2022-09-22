How to add new fonts on an iPhone
If you’re looking to change the way the text looks on your iPhone but aren’t sure how to, then just follow the steps of this guide.
The font of your phone seems almost ever-present, but what if you want to change it around to something different? While most people leave this setting untouched, it’s not too difficult to change your phone’s font, though you may have to spend a bit of money to get the exact look you’d like from a third-party app.
What you’ll need:
- We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone
The Short Version
- Download an app containing fonts from the App Store
- Open the Settings app
- Tap on General
- Select Fonts
- Make your changes to the font
How to add new fonts on an iPhone: Step-by-step
Step
1
Download an app containing fonts from the App Store
First of all, download an app which cant give you new fonts to use on the iPhone. There are a few to choose from, but most will come at a cost – and do take care to check that the app comes from a reputable source and does not demand your personal data.
Step
2
Open the Settings app
After installing a new font, you’ll need to open your phone’s Settings app to change the fonts.
Step
3
Tap on General
In the Settings menu, tap on General.
Step
4
Select Fonts
From the General Settings menu, tap on Fonts.
Step
5
Make your changes to the font
If you have installed fonts from an app on the first step, now you’ll be able to select them for use from this menu.
Troubleshooting
To change the font back to what it was previously, simply follow steps 2-5 and select your previous font from the menu.
You might want to change the font in order to freshen up the look or your phone, or to better express yourself.