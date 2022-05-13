How to add new contacts on WhatsApp

Just on WhatsApp and eager to add your friends? Here is the easiest way to add new contacts on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular online messaging services out there, with end-to-end encrypted messaging to ensure that all of your personal conversations stay secure.

And since WhatsApp is so accessible, being available on both iOS, Android and multiple many web browsers, you may want to add more people to your contact list. Thankfully, adding new contacts is really simple, and can be done in just a few simple steps.

So, if you want to chat with more of your family and friends on this secure service, keep reading, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to add new contacts on WhatsApp.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15 and with the WhatsApp app open

The Short Version

Open WhatsApp

Go into your Chats

Click on the Writing button

Tap New Contact

Enter the contact information

Click Save

Step

1 Open WhatsApp I used an iPhone 13 Pro for this, however, this method will work on both iOS and Android. Make sure you are logged into your WhatsApp account. Step

2 Go into your Chats Click on the Chats button from the menu at the bottom of the screen. Step

3 Click on the Writing button Click on the button in the top-right hand corner of the screen that looks like a pen. Step

4 Click on the button at the top of the screen that says New Contact. Step

5 Enter the correct contact information for your new contact. Make sure that you enter the number correctly. Step

6 Click Save Once you have entered the correct and relevant information for your new contact, click on the Save button, it’s in the top right-hand corner.