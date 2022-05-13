 large image

How to add new contacts on WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Just on WhatsApp and eager to add your friends? Here is the easiest way to add new contacts on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular online messaging services out there, with end-to-end encrypted messaging to ensure that all of your personal conversations stay secure.

And since WhatsApp is so accessible, being available on both iOS, Android and multiple many web browsers, you may want to add more people to your contact list. Thankfully, adding new contacts is really simple, and can be done in just a few simple steps.

So, if you want to chat with more of your family and friends on this secure service, keep reading, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to add new contacts on WhatsApp.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15 and with the WhatsApp app open

The Short Version

  • Open WhatsApp
  • Go into your Chats
  • Click on the Writing button
  • Tap New Contact
  • Enter the contact information
  • Click Save

  1. Step
    1

    Open WhatsApp

    I used an iPhone 13 Pro for this, however, this method will work on both iOS and Android. Make sure you are logged into your WhatsApp account. Go into the WhatsApp application on your phone

  2. Step
    2

    Go into your Chats

    Click on the Chats button from the menu at the bottom of the screen.Go into your Chats in WhatsApp

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Writing button

    Click on the button in the top-right hand corner of the screen that looks like a pen. Click on the button at the top that looks like a pen

  4. Step
    4

    Tap New Contact

    Click on the button at the top of the screen that says New Contact.Click on the writing button

  5. Step
    5

    Enter the contact information

    Enter the correct contact information for your new contact. Make sure that you enter the number correctly. Enter the details for your new contact

  6. Step
    6

    Click Save

    Once you have entered the correct and relevant information for your new contact, click on the Save button, it’s in the top right-hand corner. Click the Save button at the top of the screen

Troubleshooting

Can I add contacts from my phone’s contact list?

Yes, you can add contacts from your own phone’s contact list, though that method works slightly differently than just adding them in manually.

Can I add people that are not already on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can add contacts that are not already using WhatsApp, and you will have the option to invite them to join the messaging platform.

