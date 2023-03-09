How to add multiple devices to NordVPN

If you want to ensure that you’re always browsing safely then you may want to add more devices to your VPN.

Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a great way to ensure that you’re browsing the web safely, as it protects you from third parties from being able to see what you’ve been looking at or any of your sensitive information.

Thankfully, services like NordVPN are making it even easier for you to browse the web without fear. Not only are they running a deal that includes 62% off a 2-year plan, but you can connect up to six devices to your account, allowing you and your family to indulge in an extra layer of security every time you go online.

If you want to learn how to add multiple devices to your NordVPN account, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it step-by-step.

£2.99 NordVPN Birthday Deal To celebrate NordVPN’s birthday they are now offering 62% off the 2- year plan along with a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year of extra subscription time with every purchase! NordVPN

62% off + 3m or 1yr extra

from £2.99/mo Buy now

What you’ll need:

A Nord VPN account

The Short Version

Download the Nord VPN app

Log into your account

Repeat this process up to six times