How to add multiple devices to NordVPN

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to ensure that you’re always browsing safely then you may want to add more devices to your VPN.

Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a great way to ensure that you’re browsing the web safely, as it protects you from third parties from being able to see what you’ve been looking at or any of your sensitive information.

Thankfully, services like NordVPN are making it even easier for you to browse the web without fear. Not only are they running a deal that includes 62% off a 2-year plan, but you can connect up to six devices to your account, allowing you and your family to indulge in an extra layer of security every time you go online.

If you want to learn how to add multiple devices to your NordVPN account, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it step-by-step.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Download the Nord VPN app
  • Log into your account
  • Repeat this process up to six times

  1. Step
    1

    Download the NordVPN app

    Using a laptop, desktop, mobile phone or tablet, find and download the NordVPN app from the most relevant app store.Download VPN on Windows

  2. Step
    2

    Log into your account

    Enter in your credentials so you can access your account on this first device. Log into your VPN account

  3. Step
    3

    Repeat this process up to six times

    You can log into up to six devices using your NordVPN account. Simply download the app on a new device and log into your account to ensure that you’re browsing safely. Download VPN App Store

Troubleshooting

How many devices can I use with my NordVPN account?

One VPN can support up to six devices, which means that you can ensure that you are always browsing safely, regardless of the device you’re using.

Can I use my NordVPN account across multiple devices at the same time?

Yes, you can connect and browse the web at the same time using multiple devices, so long as you have a NordVPN account that offers simultaneous connections.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

