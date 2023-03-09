How to add multiple devices to NordVPN
If you want to ensure that you’re always browsing safely then you may want to add more devices to your VPN.
Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a great way to ensure that you’re browsing the web safely, as it protects you from third parties from being able to see what you’ve been looking at or any of your sensitive information.
Thankfully, services like NordVPN are making it even easier for you to browse the web without fear. Not only are they running a deal that includes 62% off a 2-year plan, but you can connect up to six devices to your account, allowing you and your family to indulge in an extra layer of security every time you go online.
If you want to learn how to add multiple devices to your NordVPN account, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it step-by-step.
What you’ll need:
- A Nord VPN account
The Short Version
- Download the Nord VPN app
- Log into your account
- Repeat this process up to six times
Step
1
Download the NordVPN app
Using a laptop, desktop, mobile phone or tablet, find and download the NordVPN app from the most relevant app store.
Step
2
Log into your account
Enter in your credentials so you can access your account on this first device.
Step
3
Repeat this process up to six times
You can log into up to six devices using your NordVPN account. Simply download the app on a new device and log into your account to ensure that you’re browsing safely.
Troubleshooting
One VPN can support up to six devices, which means that you can ensure that you are always browsing safely, regardless of the device you’re using.
Yes, you can connect and browse the web at the same time using multiple devices, so long as you have a NordVPN account that offers simultaneous connections.