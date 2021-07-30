How to add Covid Pass to Apple Wallet

Yesterday it emerged the NHS Covid Pass was now compatible with the Apple Wallet app for iPhone, ensuring easy access for users needing to display their Covid-19 status.

Given the increasing requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to gain entry to venues and sporting events, showcasing the pass in the Wallet will be more convenient for many.

It’s great if you’re away from internet access too, as it doesn’t rely on connectivity once added to the Apple Wallet. It also saves you rooting around for the PDF you may have downloaded to your device.

If you have a Covid Pass available within the NHS app (not to be confused with the NHS Covid App), it’s pretty straightforward to add it to your Apple Wallet. Remember you need to be double vaccinated (two weeks post-second jab) or have reported a negative covid test in order to be eligible.

If you don’t have the NHS app yet, you’ll need to download it from the App Store and go through some identity verification questions.

Here’s how to add a Covid Pass to Apple Wallet

Open the NHS app and sign in with your NHS details

Select Get Your NHS Covid Pass from the options

Close Continue and then Domestic

Once you see the pass you can select ‘Add to Apple Wallet’

How to access the Covid Pass in Apple Wallet

If you have an iPhone with Face ID, it’s simply a case of pressing the power button twice to bring up the Apple Pay options (if you have some inputted). Then you can tap to expand the deck of cards at the bottom to display your Covid Pass. From here you’ll be able to show the barcode to the relevant person.

If your phone has Touch ID, like the iPhone SE, it’s the same process, but you double tap the home button to bring up the cards.