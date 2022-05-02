How to add another person to Face ID on your iPhone

The arrival of Face ID made the process of securing and accessing your iPhone way more intuitive than Touch ID before it.

However, while there’s a clear provision to add more fingerprints to Touch ID on older iPhones, there isn’t such a clear and direct way to add another face to Face ID on your iPhone.

However, there is a simple workaround to add another face to your iPhone. It was implemented as a way to add an ‘alternative appearance’ for those who look drastically different on certain occasions, but it also serves to add another person to Face ID.

Using this trick, you can let another trusted person gain speedy and secure access to your device.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone with a Touch ID system.

Step

1 Enter Face ID & Passcode Head into the Settings app (look for the cog icon on your homescreen), tap Face ID & Passcode, and type in your passcode. Step

2 Set Up an Alternative Appearance Tap Set Up an Alternative Appearance. Step

3 Scan in your face Tap Get Started, and position your face in the following camera frame. Rotate your face as directed. Step

4 Add mask (or not) On the next screen, either opt to go through the process of setting up your Face ID for mask wearing, or tap Set Up Later. Now tap Done.