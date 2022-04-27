How to add another fingerprint to your iPhone

It’s fair to say that Apple’s Touch ID system revolutionised smartphone security and mobile payments, introducing a powerful and intuitive biometric authentication system to smartphone users.

With the recent launch of the iPhone SE (2022), Apple is still releasing new fingerprint-driven iPhones.

So what if you want to add another fingerprint to your iPhone? You don’t always pick up or operate your iPhone with the same hand, after all.

Thankfully, it’s very easy to add another fingerprint to your iPhone. Here’s how.

What we used

We used the iPhone SE 2, but these methods will work on any iPhone with a Touch ID system.

The Short Version

Open Touch ID & Passcode in Settings

Authenticate

Tap Add a Fingerprint

Touch Home button repeatedly

Adjust Your Grip

Step

1 Open Touch ID & Passcode in Settings Open the Settings app, then tap Touch ID & Passcode. Step

2 Authenticate Enter your passcode. Step

3 Tap Add a Fingerprint Scan down to Fingerprints and tap Add a Fingerprint. Step

4 Touch Home button Place your finger on the Home button repeatedly as directed until the fingerprint symbol is completely red. Step

5 Adjust Your Grip Tap Continue when asked, then repeat step 4 with the edge of your finger. Tap Continue on the Complete screen.