Using a virtual private network, or VPN, on your iPhone is a useful way to protect your privacy online and can help you access blocked websites in certain less-than-open territories.

Which is why we recommend any web user, or phone owner have one installed on their handset. Here’s how to add a VPN to an iPhone in six easy steps.

NOTE: We used Surfshark for this guide, as it’s our current pick for the best VPN. However, other similarly solid (not to mention cheaper) VPN services are available, and the method for using them is much the same.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone.

We used the Surfshark VPN app, as it’s our pick for the best VPN and it has a free trial.

The Short Version

Open the App Store

Download Surfshark VPN

Create account

Choose your plan

Connect and Allow

Select your region

Step

1 Open the App Store The exact position of the App Store will depend on how you’ve setup your home screen, but the icon looks like the one circled in the above screen shot. Step

2 Download Surfshark VPN Download the Surfshark app from the App Store, then open the app. Tap OK to enable it to find and connect to devices on your local network. Step

3 Create account Tap the Create account button, enter your email address and create an 8-character password. Step

4 Choose your plan Select which payment plan you want. The 12 month plan has a free trial and works out to be by far the best value, but it is possible to pay monthly. Hit Subscribe and authenticate your card. Step

5 Connect and Allow Tap Quick-connect, followed by Continue. Now press Allow to enable Surfshark to add a VPN configuration to your iPhone. Enter your iPhone passcode when asked. Step

6 Select your region You are now connected via a VPN, meaning your online activity is encrypted and your location hidden. If you want to make it appear like you’re in a specific country for streaming access purposes, go back into Surfshark, hit the Locations tab at the bottom, and select your desired location.