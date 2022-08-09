How to add a signature in Outlook
Adding a signature to your Outlook account makes signing off your emails with your name, title and contact information quick and easy. Here’s how to do it.
You can play around with different fonts, colours, links and images to create your signature, and set it to appear at the bottom of every email you send or just the first message you send in a thread. Alternatively, you can choose to manually add your signature from right within the New Message window.
However, Outlook will only allow you to keep one signature on your account at a time, so make sure you’re happy with it when you hit save.
Read on to learn how to add a signature in Outlook in just a few clicks.
What you’ll need:
- An Outlook account
The Short Version
- Open Microsoft Outlook
- Click the Settings icon
- Click View All Outlook Settings
- Go to Compose And Reply
- Type your signature
- Hit Save
Step
1
Open Microsoft Outlook
We took the following screenshots in the browser version of Outlook.
Step
2
Click the Settings icon
This is the gear icon in the upper-right corner.
Step
3
Click View All Outlook Settings
This will take you to your account settings.
Step
4
Choose Compose and Reply
The tab should be the second down on the left.
Step
5
Enter your signature and signature name
You can use a variety of fonts, colours and images to format your signature.
Step
6
Hit Save
This will save your signature. You can also check the boxes below your signature to decide which emails the signature will automatically be added to.
Troubleshooting
To automatically add your Outlook signature to forwarded messages and replies, all you need to do is head into the ‘Compose And Reply’ section and tick the box that says ‘Automatically include my signature on messages I forward or reply to’.
If you’d prefer to add your signature to messages manually, first make sure both the ‘Automatically include my signature on new messages I compose’ and ‘Automatically include my signature on messages I forward or reply to’ in ‘Compose And Reply’ are unchecked.
Then go to your new message, click the three dots and click ‘Insert signature’ to add your signature.