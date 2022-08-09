Adding a signature to your Outlook account makes signing off your emails with your name, title and contact information quick and easy. Here’s how to do it.

You can play around with different fonts, colours, links and images to create your signature, and set it to appear at the bottom of every email you send or just the first message you send in a thread. Alternatively, you can choose to manually add your signature from right within the New Message window.

However, Outlook will only allow you to keep one signature on your account at a time, so make sure you’re happy with it when you hit save.

Read on to learn how to add a signature in Outlook in just a few clicks.

What you’ll need:

An Outlook account

The Short Version

Open Microsoft Outlook

Click the Settings icon

Click View All Outlook Settings

Go to Compose And Reply

Type your signature

Hit Save

Step

1 Open Microsoft Outlook We took the following screenshots in the browser version of Outlook. Step

2 Click the Settings icon This is the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Step

3 Click View All Outlook Settings This will take you to your account settings. Step

4 Choose Compose and Reply The tab should be the second down on the left. Step

5 Enter your signature and signature name You can use a variety of fonts, colours and images to format your signature. Step

6 Hit Save This will save your signature. You can also check the boxes below your signature to decide which emails the signature will automatically be added to.