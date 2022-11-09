 large image

How to add a password to your PS5

One thing you may not know about the PS5 console is the ability to set up a password to protect your account.

This is ideal if you have a squabbling sibling or a nosy friend that you want to keep out of your save files. It’s also a good way to make sure your game progress is well protected, so nobody accidentally overwrites or deletes it. Imagine the pain of losing 100 hours of progress for Elden Ring.

Thankfully, setting up a PS5 password is really simple and can be achieved in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how you can set up a password on your PS5 account.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Go to Users and Accounts
  3. Click Login Settings
  4. Click Require a PS5 Login Passcode
  5. Set your password

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Turn on your PS5 and go to Settings. Settings button PS5 console

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Users and Accounts

    Scroll down and go to the Users and Accounts button. Users button in Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Login Settings

    Scroll down again and click on Login Settings.Pick a login option PS5

  4. Step
    4

    Click Require a PS5 Login Passcode

    From the two options presented, click on the button called Require a PS5 Login Passcode.Set up a PS5 password

  5. Step
    5

    Set your password

    You will be presented with a screen showing how the buttons on a PS5 controller correlate to a numbered code. Set up your password; you will be asked to enter it twice, and we recommend you make a note of your password combination so you can remember it. Enter PS5 password

Troubleshooting

Can I turn off my PS5 password?

Yes, you can always turn off your password, although you will need to ensure that you remember your passcode combination to do so.

What if I forget my PS5 account password?

If you forget your password you will need to contact Sony to regain access to your account.

