How to add a password to your PS5

One thing you may not know about the PS5 console is the ability to set up a password to protect your account.

This is ideal if you have a squabbling sibling or a nosy friend that you want to keep out of your save files. It’s also a good way to make sure your game progress is well protected, so nobody accidentally overwrites or deletes it. Imagine the pain of losing 100 hours of progress for Elden Ring.

Thankfully, setting up a PS5 password is really simple and can be achieved in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how you can set up a password on your PS5 account.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

The Short Version

Go to Settings Go to Users and Accounts Click Login Settings Click Require a PS5 Login Passcode Set your password

Step

1 Go to Settings Turn on your PS5 and go to Settings. Step

2 Go to Users and Accounts Scroll down and go to the Users and Accounts button. Step

3 Click on Login Settings Scroll down again and click on Login Settings. Step

4 Click Require a PS5 Login Passcode From the two options presented, click on the button called Require a PS5 Login Passcode. Step

5 Set your password You will be presented with a screen showing how the buttons on a PS5 controller correlate to a numbered code. Set up your password; you will be asked to enter it twice, and we recommend you make a note of your password combination so you can remember it.