How to hide an order on Amazon

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re wondering if there’s a way to hide your orders on Amazon, then this guide is for you. 

Whether you’ve just bought a gift, are surprising a loved one or are just embarrassed about a previous purchase, hiding an Amazon order couldn’t be easier (that is, as long as you have access to a browser). 

Keep reading to learn how to hide an order on Amazon

What you’ll need 

  • An Amazon account 
  • A browser 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Amazon in your browser
  2. Click on your name 
  3. Click Your Orders 
  4. Scroll down to the order and select Archive Order 
  5. Click Archive Order again to confirm

How to hide an order on Amazon

  1. Step
    1

    Open Amazon in your browser

    You’ll need to use your mobile or PC browser to sign into your account as orders cannot be archived in the app. How to hide an order on Amazon 1

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your name 

    This is in the top right corner. How to hide an order on Amazon 2

  3. Step
    3

    Click Your Orders

    This will take you to a list of all of your current and previous orders. How to hide an order on Amazon 3

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to the order and select Archive Order 

    You can find this option to the bottom left of each individual order. How to hide an order on Amazon 4

  5. Step
    5

    Click Archive Order again to confirm

    That’s it! You can archive up to 500 orders at a time. How to hide an order on Amazon 5

Troubleshooting

Can you hide an order on Amazon from the mobile app?

Annoyingly, there is no way to hide or archive an order from the mobile app. You can, however, sign into your Amazon account in your mobile browser and follow the above steps from your smartphone.

Where can you find archived orders?

Archived orders can still be found by heading back to Your Orders and selecting the dropdown menu that reads Past 3 Months by default. Archived Orders should be the very last option at the bottom of this list.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

