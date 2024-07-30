How to hide an order on Amazon
If you’re wondering if there’s a way to hide your orders on Amazon, then this guide is for you.
Whether you’ve just bought a gift, are surprising a loved one or are just embarrassed about a previous purchase, hiding an Amazon order couldn’t be easier (that is, as long as you have access to a browser).
Keep reading to learn how to hide an order on Amazon
What you’ll need
- An Amazon account
- A browser
The Short Version
- Open Amazon in your browser
- Click on your name
- Click Your Orders
- Scroll down to the order and select Archive Order
- Click Archive Order again to confirm
How to hide an order on Amazon
Step
1
Open Amazon in your browser
You’ll need to use your mobile or PC browser to sign into your account as orders cannot be archived in the app.
Step
2
Click on your name
This is in the top right corner.
Step
3
Click Your Orders
This will take you to a list of all of your current and previous orders.
Step
4
Scroll down to the order and select Archive Order
You can find this option to the bottom left of each individual order.
Step
5
Click Archive Order again to confirm
That’s it! You can archive up to 500 orders at a time.
Troubleshooting
Annoyingly, there is no way to hide or archive an order from the mobile app. You can, however, sign into your Amazon account in your mobile browser and follow the above steps from your smartphone.
Archived orders can still be found by heading back to Your Orders and selecting the dropdown menu that reads Past 3 Months by default. Archived Orders should be the very last option at the bottom of this list.