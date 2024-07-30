If you’re wondering if there’s a way to hide your orders on Amazon, then this guide is for you.

Whether you’ve just bought a gift, are surprising a loved one or are just embarrassed about a previous purchase, hiding an Amazon order couldn’t be easier (that is, as long as you have access to a browser).

Keep reading to learn how to hide an order on Amazon

What you’ll need

An Amazon account

A browser

The Short Version

Open Amazon in your browser Click on your name Click Your Orders Scroll down to the order and select Archive Order Click Archive Order again to confirm