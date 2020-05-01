People are spending more and more time at home, which is leaving most with a severe case of boredom. Which is why there’s never been a better time to learn how to gift games on Steam and show someone you care.

But then there’s one tricky question:

How do you gift a game on Steam?

To gift a game in Steam, you click the “purchase for friend”, rather than “purchase for myself option in the checkout menu.

If you’re having a little trouble still, below is a more in-depth, step-by-step breakdown of the process.

Pick the game you want to purchase and go to the checkout.

From there you’ll see a handy option to “gift to a friend” rather than purchase it for yourself.

In the next window just tick the Steam friend you want to send it to, or enter their email address.

From there, once you clear the final payment window, the game should appear in their Steam library.

If you’re away from the computer, you can also use the Steam mobile app to gift games. The process is exactly the same as it is on PC.

If you’re not a hardcore gamer and don’t know what to get your lucky giftee, then don’t worry Trusted Reviews has you covered with its best PC games guide. In it you’ll see our pick of the best PC games we’ve reviewed, these include everything from hardcore rogue-like shooters to casual puzzle games that are sure to entertain the whole family.

If you’re after something a little more specific, we also have guides detail the best FPS shooters, best strategy games, best RPGs and best fighting games. Make sure to check them out if you know which genre your friend or family member prefers.

If you can’t find anything on Steam, you should also check out one of the competing PC game stores. The Epic Store has a catalogue of exclusives and as an added bonus also gives out two free games each month.

If you really are stumped about which game to gift you may also want to consider sending an Xbox Games Pass instead. This is a subscription service from Microsoft that grants users access to a diverse library of games, including the super fun new Gears Tactics and swashbuckling multiplayer adventure Sea of Thieves.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…