How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has landed. Here’s how to get your results right away.

If you’re a Spotify user, the big day has finally arrived. Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your listening from the past 12 months. This includes a breakdown of your most streaming songs, artists, albums and genres, along with how you stack up against other super fans across the globe.

This year, Spotify has introduced three new AI-powered features – AI Playlist, AI DJ and Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast. Keep reading to learn how to access these features and more with your Spotify Wrapped 2024.

What you’ll need

A smartphone with the Spotify app

A Spotify account

A Spotify Premium membership (only needed to access the AI Playlist and Your Spotify Wrapped podcast features)

The Short Version

Open Spotify Tap Wrapped Hit Let’s Go under the Your 2024 Wrapped banner