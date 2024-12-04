Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has landed. Here’s how to get your results right away. 

If you’re a Spotify user, the big day has finally arrived. Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your listening from the past 12 months. This includes a breakdown of your most streaming songs, artists, albums and genres, along with how you stack up against other super fans across the globe. 

This year, Spotify has introduced three new AI-powered features – AI Playlist, AI DJ and Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast. Keep reading to learn how to access these features and more with your Spotify Wrapped 2024. 

What you’ll need 

  • A smartphone with the Spotify app
  • A Spotify account 
  • A Spotify Premium membership (only needed to access the AI Playlist and Your Spotify Wrapped podcast features) 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Tap Wrapped
  3. Hit Let’s Go under the Your 2024 Wrapped banner

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Spotify app

    Spotify Wrapped isn’t available on web browsers this year. We used the iOS app for this guide, but you can of course find your Wrapped results in the Android app. How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Wrapped

    This tab should be highlighted at the top of your screen. How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

  3. Step
    3

    Hit Let’s Go under the Your 2024 Wrapped banner

    You can also select any of the options above or below this banner to skip directly to certain features and playlists based on your Wrapped results. How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

Troubleshooting

When does Spotify Wrapped arrive?

Spotify Wrapped began rolling out a little bit later than usual this year on December 4. If you still can’t see your results on your account, you might need to try updating the app.

Do you need Spotify Premium to access Spotify Wrapped?

No, you do not need a Spotify Premium subscription to access Spotify Wrapped as the feature is free to all users. You do, however, need Premium to use the AI Playlist and Your Spotify Wrapped podcast launching this year.

Can you access Spotify Wrapped on a browser?

No, Spotify Wrapped is only available in the app this year.

