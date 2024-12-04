Got Apple Music? Here’s how to get a Spotify Wrapped alternative

If you’ve opened X, Instagram, TikTok or any other social media app today, you’ll no doubt be aware by now that Spotify has dropped its annual Wrapped recap. There’s no need for Apple Music listeners to feel FOMO, though.

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual end-of-year breakdown of your listening habits, including your most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, genres and more. Spotify isn’t the only music streaming service to offer this feature, however. For the past few years, Apple has released its own listening recap at the end of each year called Apple Music Replay.

Apple Music Replay offers many of the same stats and round-ups as Spotify Wrapped, including lists of your top five tracks, artists, albums and genres. Replay also breaks down your listening by month so you can see how your tastes have evolved over the last 12 months.

Keep reading to learn how to get your Apple Music Replay now, or head to our Spotify guide to learn how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024.

What you’ll need

An Apple Music account

The Short Version

Open Apple Music Tap Home Select Replay Hit Jump In