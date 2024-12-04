Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Got Apple Music? Here’s how to get a Spotify Wrapped alternative

If you’ve opened X, Instagram, TikTok or any other social media app today, you’ll no doubt be aware by now that Spotify has dropped its annual Wrapped recap. There’s no need for Apple Music listeners to feel FOMO, though

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual end-of-year breakdown of your listening habits, including your most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, genres and more. Spotify isn’t the only music streaming service to offer this feature, however. For the past few years, Apple has released its own listening recap at the end of each year called Apple Music Replay. 

Apple Music Replay offers many of the same stats and round-ups as Spotify Wrapped, including lists of your top five tracks, artists, albums and genres. Replay also breaks down your listening by month so you can see how your tastes have evolved over the last 12 months. 

Keep reading to learn how to get your Apple Music Replay now, or head to our Spotify guide to learn how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

What you’ll need 

  • An Apple Music account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Apple Music 
  2. Tap Home 
  3. Select Replay 
  4. Hit Jump In

How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024

  1. Step
    1

    Open Apple Music 

    We’ll be using the iOS app for these screenshots. How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Home 

    The app might automatically open to the Home tab if this is where you left off. How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024

  3. Step
    3

    Select Replay 

    You can find this option under the Top Picks For You header. How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Jump In

    Then simply swipe along to go through your Apple Replay results. How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024

Troubleshooting

Do you need an iPhone to see your Apple Music Replay?

No, you can use any device to view your Apple Music Replay by opening replay.music.apple.com in your browser and signing in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID.

Is Apple Music Replay the same as Spotify Unwrapped?

While both Replay and Unwrapped serve the same purpose of recapping your listening activity from the year, certain data points and experiences are exclusive to one app or the other. For example, you won’t be able to generate an AI podcast with Apple Music Replay.

