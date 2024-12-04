Got Apple Music? Here’s how to get a Spotify Wrapped alternative
If you’ve opened X, Instagram, TikTok or any other social media app today, you’ll no doubt be aware by now that Spotify has dropped its annual Wrapped recap. There’s no need for Apple Music listeners to feel FOMO, though.
Wrapped is Spotify’s annual end-of-year breakdown of your listening habits, including your most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, genres and more. Spotify isn’t the only music streaming service to offer this feature, however. For the past few years, Apple has released its own listening recap at the end of each year called Apple Music Replay.
Apple Music Replay offers many of the same stats and round-ups as Spotify Wrapped, including lists of your top five tracks, artists, albums and genres. Replay also breaks down your listening by month so you can see how your tastes have evolved over the last 12 months.
Keep reading to learn how to get your Apple Music Replay now, or head to our Spotify guide to learn how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024.
What you’ll need
- An Apple Music account
The Short Version
- Open Apple Music
- Tap Home
- Select Replay
- Hit Jump In
How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2024
Step
1
Open Apple Music
We’ll be using the iOS app for these screenshots.
Step
2
Tap Home
The app might automatically open to the Home tab if this is where you left off.
Step
3
Select Replay
You can find this option under the Top Picks For You header.
Step
4
Hit Jump In
Then simply swipe along to go through your Apple Replay results.
Troubleshooting
No, you can use any device to view your Apple Music Replay by opening replay.music.apple.com in your browser and signing in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID.
While both Replay and Unwrapped serve the same purpose of recapping your listening activity from the year, certain data points and experiences are exclusive to one app or the other. For example, you won’t be able to generate an AI podcast with Apple Music Replay.