Spotify is a cracking music product, with a huge selection of tracks and a strong platform for podcasts. However, for students, the £9.99 per month price point may be a bit too much to ask. Here’s how to get student discount on Spotify Premium to ease the load on your wallet.

You might have already signed up to Spotify Premium or be eagerly waiting for an offer, just like this one, to warrant diving into the music subscription. Either way, you can get the coveted student discount.

Unlike some student discount offers, anyone who is a student qualifies to get 50% off – bringing the cost down to just £4.99 per month. Some require you to use sites like TOTUM from NUS, StudentBeans or Unidays. However, while you can use TOTUM, Spotify uses its own verification system too.

How to get student discount on Spotify Premium

The process for how to get student discount on Spotify Premium is super simple.

Spotify uses to verify your student status is called SheerID, which simply confirms your student status with your university institution, and you are ready to go. So, here’s how step-by-step guide on how to get Spotify Premium student discount:

Already got Spotify Premium? Go to the Spotify website and select “Profile” then “Subscription” then skip to step 4 on this list If you don’t already have a free account, sign up to Spotify On the homepage, click “Upgrade” in the top-right corner Select “Try Premium Free” (alternatively, it might say “Get Spotify Premium” if you’ve used a free trial before) Next, select “Change Plan” Head down to “Subscribe to Premium for Student” and select “Get Student”

Now to verify your student status using SheerID:

Fill the form asking for some personal details and your student status Select “Verify” when complete Once verified, you’ll get an email with instructions for finalising your status and how to set up payment details

