Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get Google Gemini Advanced

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Gemini is Google’s AI-powered chatbot that’s able to understand and respond accurately to user prompts, from general knowledge queries to more specific questions. While there is a free-to-use version of Gemini, you can also upgrade to the premium Gemini Advanced.

There are multiple benefits from upgrading to Google Gemini Advanced, which include access to Google’s next generation 1.5 Pro LLM, Gemini integration across productivity apps such as Gmail and Docs plus the ability to upload your own files to the Gemini web app for summaries, answers and feedback.

If you’re a first-time subscriber then you’ll even be eligible for a month’s subscription at no cost, although this will still require you to enter payment information. 

With monthly subscriptions starting at £18.99/$19.99, read on to learn how to upgrade to Google Gemini Advanced.

What you’ll need:

  • Google Account
  • Payment information

The short version:

  1. Visit the Google Gemini homepage.
  2. Click on the Gemini logo.
  3. Click Upgrade next to Gemini Advanced.
  4. Select Start trial.
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions.

  1. Step
    1

    Visit the Google Gemini homepage

    Visit gemini.google.com.

    Make sure that you’re logged into your Google account. Most Google accounts should have access to Gemini by default, although there are some exceptions to look out for – especially if you’re using a workplate-associated account. Scroll down to our troubleshooting guide to find out more.
    Google Gemini homepage on Google Chrome web browser

  2. Step
    2

    Towards the top left-hand corner, you’ll see the Gemini logo next to an arrow. Click this.Google Gemini home page with Gemini Logo highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Click Upgrade next to Gemini Advanced

    Clicking on the Gemini logo will reveal a dropdown menu. Select the Upgrade icon next to the greyed-out Gemini Advanced. This will open a new Google One tab.Google Gemini homepage with option to upgrade to Advanced shown

  4. Step
    4

    Select Start trial

    Under the list of Google Gemini Advanced benefits, you’ll see a blue Start trial button. Click here.
    Screenshot of Google One web page with option to start Gemini Advanced trial

  5. Step
    5

    Follow the on-screen instructions

    These instructions will depend on what information you have linked to your Google account. You’ll either just need to confirm the card you’d like to be charged, update information such as your address (as shown here) or you’ll need to add a payment method. For the latter, you can either add a credit or debit card or use your PayPal account. 

    Google One Gemini Premium subscription

Troubleshooting

Will I get a month of Gemini Advanced for free?

Yes, if you are a new member of Gemini Advanced then you’ll be eligible for a month’s free trial. Remember that you will still need to add payment information and you will be charged automatically once the month is finished.

Why am I not eligible for Google Gemini?

This may be due to your Google account type. For example, if you’re using a work Google account then you may need to request access from your workplace administrator. 

You might like…

How to use a laptop as a monitor

How to use a laptop as a monitor

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to change a page name on Facebook

How to change a page name on Facebook

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to increase the text size on a MacBook

How to increase the text size on a MacBook

Jessica Gorringe 1 month ago
How to install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook

How to install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) vs Surface Laptop 7: How do the Windows laptops compare?

Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) vs Surface Laptop 7: How do the Windows laptops compare?

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words