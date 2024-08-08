How to get Google Gemini Advanced

Gemini is Google’s AI-powered chatbot that’s able to understand and respond accurately to user prompts, from general knowledge queries to more specific questions. While there is a free-to-use version of Gemini, you can also upgrade to the premium Gemini Advanced.

There are multiple benefits from upgrading to Google Gemini Advanced, which include access to Google’s next generation 1.5 Pro LLM, Gemini integration across productivity apps such as Gmail and Docs plus the ability to upload your own files to the Gemini web app for summaries, answers and feedback.

If you’re a first-time subscriber then you’ll even be eligible for a month’s subscription at no cost, although this will still require you to enter payment information.

With monthly subscriptions starting at £18.99/$19.99, read on to learn how to upgrade to Google Gemini Advanced.

What you’ll need:

Google Account

Payment information

The short version:

Visit the Google Gemini homepage. Click on the Gemini logo. Click Upgrade next to Gemini Advanced. Select Start trial. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Step

1 Visit the Google Gemini homepage Visit gemini.google.com.



Make sure that you’re logged into your Google account. Most Google accounts should have access to Gemini by default, although there are some exceptions to look out for – especially if you’re using a workplate-associated account. Scroll down to our troubleshooting guide to find out more.

Step

2 Click on the Gemini logo Towards the top left-hand corner, you’ll see the Gemini logo next to an arrow. Click this. Step

3 Click Upgrade next to Gemini Advanced Clicking on the Gemini logo will reveal a dropdown menu. Select the Upgrade icon next to the greyed-out Gemini Advanced. This will open a new Google One tab. Step

4 Select Start trial Under the list of Google Gemini Advanced benefits, you’ll see a blue Start trial button. Click here.

Step

5 Follow the on-screen instructions These instructions will depend on what information you have linked to your Google account. You’ll either just need to confirm the card you’d like to be charged, update information such as your address (as shown here) or you’ll need to add a payment method. For the latter, you can either add a credit or debit card or use your PayPal account.



