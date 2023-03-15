How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

We all know that flight prices can fluctuate wildly, but did you know you can often bag a more affordable flight by using a VPN?

Booking sites and airlines often offer different rates based on the country or region you’re visiting from by considering factors like demand, the wealth of a country and where the airline you’re looking at is based. This is where a VPN can come in handy, as you can change your server location to make it appear as though you live in a completely different location.

There's no specific VPN you need to use to find cheaper flights, but we'll be using NordVPN in this guide.

Keep reading to learn how to find cheaper flights by changing your server location with NordVPN, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for more tips on finding affordable flights.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Open NordVPN Choose a location Check the flight prices on any booking website Clear your cookies and repeat the process with a new location