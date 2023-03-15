How to get cheaper flights with a VPN
We all know that flight prices can fluctuate wildly, but did you know you can often bag a more affordable flight by using a VPN?
Booking sites and airlines often offer different rates based on the country or region you’re visiting from by considering factors like demand, the wealth of a country and where the airline you’re looking at is based. This is where a VPN can come in handy, as you can change your server location to make it appear as though you live in a completely different location.
There’s no specific VPN you need to use to find cheaper flights, but we’ll be using NordVPN in this guide. You can install NordVPN yourself by heading over to the company’s website today. And if you use the code TrustedReviews at checkout, you can bag a NordVPN subscription from just £2.84 per month.
Keep reading to learn how to find cheaper flights by changing your server location with NordVPN, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for more tips on finding affordable flights.
What you’ll need:
The Short Version
- Open NordVPN
- Choose a location
- Check the flight prices on any booking website
- Clear your cookies and repeat the process with a new location
Step
1
Open NordVPN
You can use any VPN, but we used NordVPN for this example.
Step
2
Click on the down arrow
This will open up a list of countries you can connect to.
Step
3
Choose a location
Your VPN will connect to a server in your chosen country, making it appear as though you’re located there.
Step
4
Check the prices on your favourite flight booking website
Make sure to take a note of the prices you’re given.
Step
5
Clear your cookies
Head over to chrome://settings/clearBrowserData in Chrome (or the equivalent on your chosen browser) and clear your cookies.
Step
6
Repeat this process
Try connecting to different locations to see different prices.
Troubleshooting
It can be helpful to clear your cookies and browsing history when shopping for flights regardless of whether or not you use a VPN. This is because booking sites and airlines can use your location and browsing habits to bump prices.
Another popular option is to browse in incognito mode.
NordVPN recommends using reliable flight comparison sites, like SkyScanner and Kiwi, to find affordable flights.