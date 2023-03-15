 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We all know that flight prices can fluctuate wildly, but did you know you can often bag a more affordable flight by using a VPN?

Booking sites and airlines often offer different rates based on the country or region you’re visiting from by considering factors like demand, the wealth of a country and where the airline you’re looking at is based. This is where a VPN can come in handy, as you can change your server location to make it appear as though you live in a completely different location. 

There’s no specific VPN you need to use to find cheaper flights, but we’ll be using NordVPN in this guide. You can install NordVPN yourself by heading over to the company’s website today. And if you use the code TrustedReviews at checkout, you can bag a NordVPN subscription from just £2.84 per month.

£2.84 NordVPN Birthday Deal

£2.84 NordVPN Birthday Deal

To celebrate NordVPN’s  birthday they are now offering 64% off the 2- year plan along with a minimum 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout!

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.84/mo
Buy now

Keep reading to learn how to find cheaper flights by changing your server location with NordVPN, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for more tips on finding affordable flights.

What you’ll need: 

  • NordVPN 

The Short Version 

  1. Open NordVPN 
  2. Choose a location 
  3. Check the flight prices on any booking website 
  4. Clear your cookies and repeat the process with a new location

  1. Step
    1

    Open NordVPN

    You can use any VPN, but we used NordVPN for this example. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the down arrow

    This will open up a list of countries you can connect to. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a location

    Your VPN will connect to a server in your chosen country, making it appear as though you’re located there. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

  4. Step
    4

    Check the prices on your favourite flight booking website

    Make sure to take a note of the prices you’re given. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

  5. Step
    5

    Clear your cookies

    Head over to chrome://settings/clearBrowserData in Chrome (or the equivalent on your chosen browser) and clear your cookies. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

  6. Step
    6

    Repeat this process

    Try connecting to different locations to see different prices. How to get cheaper flights with a VPN

Troubleshooting

What is the benefit of clearing cookies?

It can be helpful to clear your cookies and browsing history when shopping for flights regardless of whether or not you use a VPN. This is because booking sites and airlines can use your location and browsing habits to bump prices. 

Another popular option is to browse in incognito mode.

What are the best booking websites to use?

NordVPN recommends using reliable flight comparison sites, like SkyScanner and Kiwi, to find affordable flights.

You might like…

Subscribe to NordVPN for just £2.84 per month with TrustedReviews discount code

Subscribe to NordVPN for just £2.84 per month with TrustedReviews discount code

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
How to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig: Champions League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
How to change NordVPN to a specific location

How to change NordVPN to a specific location

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 4 days ago
When will Ant-Man: Quantumania be available to stream on Disney Plus?

When will Ant-Man: Quantumania be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Chris Smith 5 days ago
How to watch Man United vs Real Betis: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man United vs Real Betis: Europa League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.